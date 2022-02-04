Massive La Cienega/Jefferson Metro Station Project Advances

Environmental assessment released for 3401 S. La Cienega Boulevard development

By Dolores Quintana

Australian developer and real estate investment group LendLease and investment firm Aware Super have advanced in the process to approve a massive new complex at 3401 S. La Cienega Boulevard after the Los Angeles Department of City Planning released the sustainable communities environmental assessment on the project as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

The project is a redevelopment of a site of a storage facility next to the La Cienega/Jefferson E Line Metro Station in Culver City. The 3.5-acre site would host two buildings, a six story approximately 92-foot tall office building and a 13 story multi-family housing building that is almost 150 feet tall.

The complex is being designed by SHoP Architects and would contain 260 housing units, roughly 227,000 square feet of office space with 2,869 square feet of retail space on the ground floor that sits over a grand total of 785 parking spaces and is connected to the Metro bike greenway. The proposed building is known as 3401 SLC on its own website.

The developers have applied for the city’s density bonus incentives in order to build such a complex that is taller and larger than the zoning for the area normally allows. The density bonus incentives require that 22 units would be set aside for very low income households and 7 units would be set aside for workforce housing.

RELM is designing the outdoor plaza which is 32,000 square feet of publicly accessible open space between the two buildings and where the complex connects with the Metro bikeway which is close to the Metro E Line station itself. The environmental report confirms that construction is slated to begin in 2023 with completion of the project expected in 2025.