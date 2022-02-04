February 4, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Report of Suspicious Person Results in Suspect Barricaded in a Stolen U-Haul Truck

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

January 27 incident handled by Culver City Police Department

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City police took into custody a woman who had barricaded herself into a stolen U-Haul truck. 

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on January 27, around 1 p.m. officers received a radio call of a suspicious subject who was inside of a U-Haul truck in the 10100 block of Washington Boulevard.

Upon the officer’s arrival, they observed a female subject seated inside of driver seat of a U-Haul truck. The responding officers conducted a DMV check of the U-Haul which revealed that the truck was stolen out of San Diego County the day before. Police say officers attempted to ask the female to exit the vehicle, however she was non-compliant and refused to exit the vehicle.

Officers from the Department’s Mental Health Evaluation Team, along with the Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene and attempted to build a rapport with the female. 

“Officers from these units attempted to negotiate with the female for approximately two hours in an effort to have her exit the vehicle peacefully, however she refused to do so,” CCPD said. “Officers ultimately formulated a plan to safely contact the female who was taken into custody without incident. It was determined that the female suffered from mental health issues and she was taken to a local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.”

in Crime, News
Related Posts
Photo: California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
Crime, News

Culver City Bar Alcohol License Suspended Following Fatal DUI Crash

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

ABC suspends the license of the Cinema Bar in Culver City By Sam Catanzaro State officials have suspended the alcohol...
News

Assemblymember Richard Bloom Drops out of LA County Supervisor Race

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

Third District LA County Supervisor race loses a candidate By Dolores Quintana Well regarded and popular County Supervisor candidate for...

Photo: Facebook (@primosdonuts).
Dining, News

LA Rams-Themed Donuts Available at Westside Donut Spot for Superbowl Weekend

February 2, 2022

Read more
February 2, 2022

Support the Rams at Primo’s for the next weekends By Dolores Quintana If you are rooting for the Rams to...

Three pumpjacks at Inglewood Oil Field, as seen from Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Los Angeles Takes First Steps to Eliminate Oil Drilling

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

City declares all oil and gas operations in the City a non-conforming land use By Sam Catanzaro.  Los Angeles is...
Crime, News

Apparent Mass Shooting Threat Canceles UCLA in-Person Classes

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

Update: Colorado law enforcement officials have announced that the individual who made threats of a possible shooting at UCLA is...

The scene of Febuary 17, 2021 fatal crash at Olympic and Overland that killed 17-year-old Monique Munoz. Photo: LAPD West Traffic Division (Facebook).
News, Transportation

Despite Vision Zero Traffic Deaths in LA Are Soaring

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

2021 deadliest year in nearly two decades for pedestrians in LA By Sam Catanzaro In 2015, Los Angeles Mayor Eric...
Education, News

CCUSD Mourns the Passing of Coach Nak

January 31, 2022

Read more
January 31, 2022

Submitted by CCUSD The CCUSD Family mourns the passing last week of Tom Nakayama, a longtime math teacher at Culver...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Attempting to Breach Cockpit then Jumping from Departing Airplane at LAX

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

Luis Armando Victoria Dominguez, 34, of La Paz, Mexico, sentenced to 18 months in federal prison By Sam Catanzaro A...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin (right) and Mayor Eric Garcetti (left). Photo: Facebook.
News

Local Stakeholders React to Bonin’s Decision Not to Seek Reelection

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

Allies and opponents of City Councilmember Mike Bonin weigh in  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s decision...

Photo: Hyatt.com
Dining, News

Rooftop LAX Views at New Bar and Restaurant

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

Hyatt House LAX now open By Dolores Quintana A new bar and restaurant has opened with rooftop views of LAX. ...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Facebook.
News

Bonin Drops Out of City Council Race

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

Councilmember cites chronic depression in Wednesday announcement By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has announced that he...

Sarah Catania; Dancer: Alaya Turnbough; from Donna Sternberg & Dancers “Art Speaks" at City Hall in Culver City. Photo: City of Culver City.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

23 Arts Organizations Awarded Culver City Performing Arts Grants

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

On December 10, 2021, the City Council of the City of Culver City awarded a total of $170,015 in 2022...
News, Video

Current Progress of Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...
Education, News

Message from CCUSD Superintendent Following Week of Canceled Classes

January 25, 2022

Read more
January 25, 2022

The following is a January 24 message from Culver City Unified School District Superintendent Quoc Tran in relation to schools...
News, Video

City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project

January 24, 2022

Read more
January 24, 2022

City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents..Video...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR