Culver City Report of Suspicious Person Results in Suspect Barricaded in a Stolen U-Haul Truck

January 27 incident handled by Culver City Police Department

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City police took into custody a woman who had barricaded herself into a stolen U-Haul truck.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on January 27, around 1 p.m. officers received a radio call of a suspicious subject who was inside of a U-Haul truck in the 10100 block of Washington Boulevard.

Upon the officer’s arrival, they observed a female subject seated inside of driver seat of a U-Haul truck. The responding officers conducted a DMV check of the U-Haul which revealed that the truck was stolen out of San Diego County the day before. Police say officers attempted to ask the female to exit the vehicle, however she was non-compliant and refused to exit the vehicle.

Officers from the Department’s Mental Health Evaluation Team, along with the Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene and attempted to build a rapport with the female.

“Officers from these units attempted to negotiate with the female for approximately two hours in an effort to have her exit the vehicle peacefully, however she refused to do so,” CCPD said. “Officers ultimately formulated a plan to safely contact the female who was taken into custody without incident. It was determined that the female suffered from mental health issues and she was taken to a local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.”