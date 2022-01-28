January 29, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Mixed-Use Apartments Coming to Venice Blvd Near Downtown Culver City

Rendering: HBA

Construction begins on Palms development

By Dolores Quintana

Construction on a new mixed-use apartment building has begun in Palms at 9900 Venice Boulevard close to Downtown Culver City according to Urbanize Los Angeles

Geneva Street Partners has gotten approval to build the 54 unit apartment building, which due to density bonuses will be seven stories tall and have 3,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor. The building will also feature a 70 space parking lot under the ground level and a podium with two stories. 

The developers will only have to reserve six apartments as deed-restricted apartments for a term of 55 years as affordable housing units as part of the entitlement agreement. 

The project’s designer is HBA and comes with the choice of studio, one and two-bedroom apartments and includes a rooftop deck and a courtyard as tenant amenities.

Geneva Partner’s website states that the complex will be “located in downtown Culver City within blocks of Sony Studios, Amazon Studios, Home Box Office’s corporate headquarters, Apple Music, and Ivy Exposition Station; and across the street from Southern California Hospital.”

