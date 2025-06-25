Brentwood Home by Landry Design Group Wins Top National Architecture Award

Landry Design Group Wins Gold Nugget Awards for Brentwood, Crestwood Projects

Landry Design Group (LDG) earned two top honors at the 2025 Gold Nugget Awards, with its Brentwood and Crestwood residences recognized among the best in custom home design. The annual ceremony, held June 11 during the Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC), celebrates excellence in architecture, planning, and development across the United States and internationally.

The Los Angeles-based architectural firm received a Grand Award in the Best Custom Home 7,500–9,000 Square Feet category for its Brentwood Residence, and a Merit Award for the Best Custom Home over 9,000 Square Feet for its Crestwood Residence, also in Los Angeles. The awards were part of a larger sweep for LDG, which received four total accolades this year, bringing the firm’s Gold Nugget Award total to 94.

Conceived as a warm, modern interpretation of a traditional farmhouse, the Brentwood Residence reflects LDG’s “transitional” design philosophy, blending classical form with clean, contemporary detail. The structure incorporates gabled roofs, weathered wood siding, and a whitewashed brick exterior—hallmarks of country-inspired design—alongside sleek glasswork and a trellised open-air foyer evoking a sculptural ceiling. Inside, the residence balances historic textures with minimalist geometry, offering a nuanced spatial experience that feels both familiar and forward-thinking.

The Crestwood Residence, recipient of the Merit Award, anchors into a hillside with massive travertine retaining walls and unfolds into a bold modernist statement inspired by Los Angeles’ Case Study House movement. Floor-to-ceiling glass, cantilevered terraces, and sweeping decks erase the boundaries between interior and exterior. Inside, soaring ceilings and layered views bring the city and ocean into every living space. A dramatic infinity pool and expansive lawn complete the home’s integration into its surroundings, offering an elevated platform for both privacy and grand-scale entertaining.