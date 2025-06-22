Paris Hilton Buys Mark Wahlberg’s Beverly Park Mansion for $63.1M

The Heiress and Media Mogul Joins a Star-Studded Neighborhood

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum have purchased a high-profile estate in Beverly Park, acquiring the former home of actor Mark Wahlberg for $63.1 million, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The deal marks a significant entry into the exclusive gated enclave, known for its celebrity residents and multimillion-dollar compounds.

Originally listed for $68 million in March, the expansive property at 71 Beverly Park traded hands at a markdown. The sellers, linked to Chinese billionaire Xu Hang and his wife Gu Fang, had acquired the property in February 2023 for $55 million, well below Wahlberg’s initial $87.5 million asking price in 2022.

Hilton, a media entrepreneur and heiress to the Hilton hotel fortune, lost her Malibu home during the Los Angeles wildfires. Her new residence places her among elite neighbors such as Adele, Justin Bieber, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Rod Stewart, and Sofia Vergara.

Hilton’s representatives for the deal were her brother Barron N. Hilton and his wife Tessa Hilton, who co-founded luxury brokerage Hilton Hilton. The sellers were represented by Ginger Glass and Alexandra Glass of Compass.

Hilton, a former reality TV star turned business mogul, oversees 11:11 Media, a sprawling entertainment and branding enterprise that includes film and television production, podcasting, digital media, licensing, and music ventures.

The sellers also purchased Rihanna’s Century City penthouse last year for $20.8 million, adding to their growing real estate portfolio.