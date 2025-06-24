Squatter-Plagued Beverly Grove Buildings Could Be Razed After Hazard Cleanup

Demolition of Three Abandoned Apartments May Begin in Two Weeks

Three abandoned apartment buildings in Beverly Grove may soon be demolished following the removal of hazardous materials, offering a potential turning point for residents who have endured months of escalating disturbances.

The properties, long vacant, have attracted an estimated 20 squatters and have become a source of ongoing disruption in the neighborhood. Neighbors report an uptick in fights, fires, and drug use linked to the buildings, which have drawn repeated responses from the Los Angeles Police Department, including two calls on Friday alone to investigate trespassing and disturbances.

Katy Yaroslavsky, CD 5 LA City Councilwoman, said, in a press statement to KTLA 5, The Owner Must Take Full Responsibility for Addressing Safety and Nuisance Issues On-Site. Our Office Has Also Flagged the Matter With the Department of Building and Safety and Code Enforcement, and LAPD.”

On Friday, environmental crews began clearing hazardous materials from the structures, a required first step before demolition can proceed. That process is expected to take up to two weeks, after which the buildings may be cleared entirely.

Despite years of vacancy and neighborhood complaints, the sites have remained unsecured. Squatters continue to return, even as utilities have been cut off and the interiors left uninhabitable. Some neighbors told CBS News Los Angeles earlier this week that they have grown frustrated by the lack of visible progress and fear for their safety.