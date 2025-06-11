June 11, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Local Representatives Jaqui Irwin, Brian Allen, and Horvath to Host Wildfire Preparedness Webinar

Photo: Facebook

Virtual Wildfire Forum to Cover Readiness, Insurance, Public Safety Q&A

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, State Senator Ben Allen, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath will co-host a special wildfire preparedness webinar on Thursday, June 12, at 5:30 p.m.

The virtual event will feature a comprehensive presentation by California State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant, followed by a live Q&A session with representatives from key fire and emergency agencies, including:

  • CAL FIRE
  • Los Angeles County Fire Department
  • Los Angeles City Fire Department
  • California Department of Insurance

The session will be held via Zoom, and you can join here. Participants may join using the following credentials:

  • Meeting ID: 921 2223 5459
  • Passcode: 352054

If the Zoom meeting reaches capacity, a livestream will be available on YouTube here. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions in advance for the panel discussion here.

in News, Real Estate
