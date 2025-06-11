Local Representatives Jaqui Irwin, Brian Allen, and Horvath to Host Wildfire Preparedness Webinar

Virtual Wildfire Forum to Cover Readiness, Insurance, Public Safety Q&A
Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, State Senator Ben Allen, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath will co-host a special wildfire preparedness webinar on Thursday, June 12, at 5:30 p.m.
The virtual event will feature a comprehensive presentation by California State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant, followed by a live Q&A session with representatives from key fire and emergency agencies, including:
- CAL FIRE
- Los Angeles County Fire Department
- Los Angeles City Fire Department
- California Department of Insurance
The session will be held via Zoom, and you can join here. Participants may join using the following credentials:
- Meeting ID: 921 2223 5459
- Passcode: 352054
If the Zoom meeting reaches capacity, a livestream will be available on YouTube here. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions in advance for the panel discussion here.