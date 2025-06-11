Local Representatives Jaqui Irwin, Brian Allen, and Horvath to Host Wildfire Preparedness Webinar

Virtual Wildfire Forum to Cover Readiness, Insurance, Public Safety Q&A

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, State Senator Ben Allen, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath will co-host a special wildfire preparedness webinar on Thursday, June 12, at 5:30 p.m.

The virtual event will feature a comprehensive presentation by California State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant, followed by a live Q&A session with representatives from key fire and emergency agencies, including:

CAL FIRE



Los Angeles County Fire Department



Los Angeles City Fire Department



California Department of Insurance



The session will be held via Zoom, and you can join here. Participants may join using the following credentials:

Meeting ID: 921 2223 5459



Passcode: 352054



If the Zoom meeting reaches capacity, a livestream will be available on YouTube here. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions in advance for the panel discussion here.