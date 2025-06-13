‘No Kings: National Day of Defiance’ Protest in LA to Run Counter to Donald Trump’s Birthday Military Parade

Giant Trump Balloons, Pride Flags, and Community Speakers Will Fill the Streets on Flag Day

Thousands of demonstrators are expected to flood downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, June 14, in response to what organizers describe as President Donald Trump’s authoritarian tactics, following his deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops and the city’s first large-scale ICE raids.

The event, set to begin at 9:45 a.m. outside Los Angeles City Hall at 200 N. Spring Street, is part of the nationwide “No Kings National Day of Defiance,” a coordinated protest against militarized immigration enforcement and the perceived erosion of democratic norms. Organizers anticipate more than 25,000 participants.

The Los Angeles march also has several satellite events scheduled across the Westside:

Beverly Hills: 2 to 4 p.m. at Beverly Garden Park

Culver City: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Culver City Hall

El Segundo: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the El Segundo sign, at Main Street and Imperial Highway

Malibu: 12:00 to 1:00 pm at Malibu Library

Pico Robertson 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at West Pico Boulevard & La Cienega Boulevard

Playa del Vista: 2:00 to 3:30 pm at Lincoln Boulevard & West Jefferson Boulevard

Santa Monica: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Palisades Park

West Hollywood: 11:00 am to 1:15 pm at West Hollywood Park

In addition to handmade protest signs and flags from a wide range of nations and communities, marchers will carry theatrical visual props, including 15 and 20-foot-high satirical balloons of Donald Trump. A large banner reading “No Kings for U.S.” will also be on display as marchers traverse a 1.5-mile loop through the Civic Center and Pershing Square, returning along Broadway Street.

The protest coincides with both Flag Day and a high-profile military parade in Washington, D.C., initially framed as a celebration of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary but now widely seen as a tribute to the president’s 79th birthday.

Trump’s military parade in Washington, D.C., to celebrate his birthday is expected to cost taxpayers $45 million. In an interview, Trump claims to have heard nothing about protest marches opposing him on that day.

The rally and march are organized by a coalition of civic and activist groups, including 50501 SoCal, the American Federation of Teachers, the Black Deported Veterans of America, Third Act, Lights Out, and the Long Beach Peace Action Network. Organizers say the event seeks to unite a broad cross-section of Angelenos in opposition to what they view as autocratic overreach.

Speakers will include:

Brian Tyler Cohen, political commentator and host of No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen



Juan Ramirez, Vice President of the American Federation of Teachers



Jessica Denson, former Trump campaign aide and whistleblower



Konstantine Anthony, former mayor of Burbank



James L. Smith II, founder of Black Deported Veterans of America



Saturday, June 14

9:30 a.m. – Assembly at City Hall

9:45 a.m. – Rally begins

10:30 a.m. – March commences





Participants can register and find additional information at mobilize.us.