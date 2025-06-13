June 13, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

‘No Kings: National Day of Defiance’ Protest in LA to Run Counter to Donald Trump’s Birthday Military Parade

Photo: Facebook

Giant Trump Balloons, Pride Flags, and Community Speakers Will Fill the Streets on Flag Day

Thousands of demonstrators are expected to flood downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, June 14, in response to what organizers describe as President Donald Trump’s authoritarian tactics, following his deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops and the city’s first large-scale ICE raids.

The event, set to begin at 9:45 a.m. outside Los Angeles City Hall at 200 N. Spring Street, is part of the nationwide “No Kings National Day of Defiance,” a coordinated protest against militarized immigration enforcement and the perceived erosion of democratic norms. Organizers anticipate more than 25,000 participants.

The Los Angeles march also has several satellite events scheduled across the Westside: 

Beverly Hills: 2 to 4 p.m. at Beverly Garden Park

Culver City: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Culver City Hall

El Segundo: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the El Segundo sign, at Main Street and Imperial Highway

Malibu: 12:00 to 1:00 pm at Malibu Library

Pico Robertson 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at West Pico Boulevard & La Cienega Boulevard

Playa del Vista: 2:00 to 3:30 pm at Lincoln Boulevard & West Jefferson Boulevard

Santa Monica: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Palisades Park

West Hollywood: 11:00 am to 1:15 pm at West Hollywood Park

In addition to handmade protest signs and flags from a wide range of nations and communities, marchers will carry theatrical visual props, including 15 and 20-foot-high satirical balloons of Donald Trump. A large banner reading “No Kings for U.S.” will also be on display as marchers traverse a 1.5-mile loop through the Civic Center and Pershing Square, returning along Broadway Street.

The protest coincides with both Flag Day and a high-profile military parade in Washington, D.C., initially framed as a celebration of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary but now widely seen as a tribute to the president’s 79th birthday.

Trump’s military parade in Washington, D.C., to celebrate his birthday is expected to cost taxpayers $45 million. In an interview, Trump claims to have heard nothing about protest marches opposing him on that day. 

The rally and march are organized by a coalition of civic and activist groups, including 50501 SoCal, the American Federation of Teachers, the Black Deported Veterans of America, Third Act, Lights Out, and the Long Beach Peace Action Network. Organizers say the event seeks to unite a broad cross-section of Angelenos in opposition to what they view as autocratic overreach.

Speakers will include:

  • Brian Tyler Cohen, political commentator and host of No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen
  • Juan Ramirez, Vice President of the American Federation of Teachers
  • Jessica Denson, former Trump campaign aide and whistleblower
  • Konstantine Anthony, former mayor of Burbank
  • James L. Smith II, founder of Black Deported Veterans of America
  • Saturday, June 14
    • 9:30 a.m. – Assembly at City Hall
    • 9:45 a.m. – Rally begins
    • 10:30 a.m. – March commences

Participants can register and find additional information at mobilize.us.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: The Office of Alex Padilla and YouTube
News

Senator Alex Padilla Forcibly Removed, Handcuffed at DHS Press Briefing in Los Angeles

June 13, 2025

Read more
June 13, 2025

Security or Censorship? Padilla Removed After Questioning Secretary Kristi Noem U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., was forcibly removed Thursday during...

Photo: Facebook
News

Get Involved in Culver City’s Ballona Creek Beautification This Weekend

June 13, 2025

Read more
June 13, 2025

Volunteers Invited to for a Hands-on Environmental Restoration Local organizations are calling on community members to lend a hand in...

Photo: YouTube
News

Federal Court Halts Order Requiring Trump to Return Control of California Guard to Governor Newsom

June 13, 2025

Read more
June 13, 2025

Court Showdown Looms Over Trump’s Federalization of State Troops Late Thursday, a federal appeals court paused enforcement of a lower...
News, Video

(Video) Senator Alex Padilla Being Forcibly Removed at Secretary Kristi Noem’s DHS Press Conference for Attempting to Ask Questions

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

In a disturbing and unprecedented move, FBI agents grabbed the sitting California Senator, dragged him out of the room, and...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chagee Now Open in Century City, Emily Ratajkowski Attends Opening Ceremony

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

Global Tea Powerhouse Opens Its First U.S. Location at Westfield Century City Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski joined Chagee for a ribbon-cutting...

Photo: Socalo
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken Serve Up Pride Month Specials That Give Back

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

Limited-Time Food, Cocktail Offerings at Socalo and Alice B. Support LGBTQ+ Centers In honor of Pride Month, acclaimed chefs Susan...
News, Video

(Video) Crustacean’s Little C Pop-Up in Beverly Hills

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

Amazing Phở, especially the chicken. Vietnamese street food with the Crustacean flair. Amazing Phở, especially the chicken. Vietnamese street food...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

World-Class Chefs and Local Farms Bring Culinary Magic to Santa Monica This June

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

3 Nights, 3 Unforgettable Dinners: Santa Monica’s Michelin + Farm Feast Series A trio of exclusive culinary events is set...

Photo: YouTube
Dining, News

Immigrant Opened Her Doors to Injured Deputies and Demonstrators Offering Water, Aid, and Compassion

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

Salvadoran Restaurant Becomes Unexpected Refuge During L.A. Immigration Protest As immigration protests swept through parts of Los Angeles County over...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mastro’s Malibu Reopens With Ocean Views, Signature Steaks, and Nearly Entire Staff Intact

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Iconic Oceanfront Steakhouse Returns With Its Beloved Butter Cake, Nightly Live Music, and Sunset Glamour After a five-month closure due...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Local Representatives Jaqui Irwin, Brian Allen, and Horvath to Host Wildfire Preparedness Webinar

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Virtual Wildfire Forum to Cover Readiness, Insurance, Public Safety Q&A Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, State Senator Ben Allen, and Los Angeles...

Photo: LASD
News, Real Estate

Authorities Searching for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Last Seen on Century Boulevard

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Sheriff’s Department Seeks Tips in Disappearance of At-Risk Juvenile The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s...

Photo: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
News

Judge Denies Newsom’s Bid to Halt Military Expansion in L.A. Amid Immigration Raids

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

California’s Emergency TRO Blocked as Marines Await Domestic Use-of-Force Training  Efforts by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob...

Photo: Official
News

The VA Enlists Federal HR Agency to Oversee Massive Layoff Planning

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Agreement With OPM Follows Proposed Cuts to More Than 80,000 Jobs The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has been...
News

Santa Monica ‘Pier 360’ Beach Festival Returns June 28–29 with Two Days of Surf, Sports, and SoCal Vibes

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Free All-Ages Event Features Ocean Races, Skate Competitions, Roller Rink, Beer Garden, Live Music, Kids Activities, And More The Santa...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR