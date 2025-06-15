June 16, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Americans Split on Immigration and Tariffs’ Impact on Housing Affordability, Survey Shows

Photo: UCLA N

Survey Finds Over Half Believe Less Immigration Could Drive Up Home Prices

 A new Redfin-commissioned survey reveals that U.S. homeowners and renters are split on how immigration and tariffs influence housing affordability.

More than half of respondents (51.2%) agreed—either strongly or somewhat—that a decline in immigration would result in fewer construction workers, ultimately reducing the supply of new homes and driving up home prices. In contrast, 38.5% supported the opposing view that reduced immigration would decrease housing demand and make homes more affordable.

The findings are based on a nationally representative survey of 4,000 homeowners and renters conducted by Ipsos between March 28 and April 28, 2025. Participants were asked to gauge their agreement with statements related to immigration, tariffs, and other policy changes that could affect the housing market.

Partisan differences emerged prominently in the responses. Among Democrats, 67.1% agreed that less immigration could lead to fewer new homes and higher prices, compared to 38.7% of Republicans who held the same view.

Opinions on tariffs were similarly mixed. Nearly 68% of respondents said tariffs are likely to contribute to inflation and keep interest rates elevated. Meanwhile, about 35% said they believed tariffs would strengthen the U.S. economy and improve home affordability.

Republican respondents were significantly more likely than Democrats to express confidence in tariffs’ economic benefits: 55.3% versus 23.9%, respectively.

Concerns over the broader economic impact of tariffs were also evident. Redfin previously reported in April that nearly one in four Americans have postponed major purchases, including homes and vehicles, due to the new tariff policies introduced under the Trump administration.

When asked about the housing market specifically, 43.1% of respondents said they were very or somewhat worried about the impact tariffs could have on local home values, while 33.1% reported feeling somewhat or very hopeful.

Views on immigration’s effect on the economy also revealed a divided public. Just over 40% said they were hopeful about the potential benefits of deportations or reduced immigration, while 26.3% expressed worry.

The full survey results, along with charts and methodology, are available at here..

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Home Front Build Maintains Original Architectural Vision For Modern Homes

June 16, 2025

Read more
June 16, 2025

For More Information, Go to homefrontbuild.com For More Information, Go to https://t.co/09lHZipJnM pic.twitter.com/2GrcD7UJVi — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) June 16, 2025
News

Culver City ‘No Kings’ Protesters Rally Peacefully Against ICE Raids, Trump Policies

June 15, 2025

Read more
June 15, 2025

Demonstration Draws Large Crowd, Spans Several Blocks Without Police Presence There was a large and peaceful protest in Culver City...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Two Suspects Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Elderly Man in Hancock Park

June 15, 2025

Read more
June 15, 2025

LAPD and FBI Apprehend Palmdale Pair Accused of Killing 84-Year-Old LAPD West Bureau Homicide has arrested two suspects in connection...

Photo: The Office of Alex Padilla and YouTube
News

Senator Alex Padilla Forcibly Removed, Handcuffed at DHS Press Briefing in Los Angeles

June 13, 2025

Read more
June 13, 2025

Security or Censorship? Padilla Removed After Questioning Secretary Kristi Noem U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., was forcibly removed Thursday during...

Photo: Facebook
News

Get Involved in Culver City’s Ballona Creek Beautification This Weekend

June 13, 2025

Read more
June 13, 2025

Volunteers Invited to for a Hands-on Environmental Restoration Local organizations are calling on community members to lend a hand in...

Photo: YouTube
News

Federal Court Halts Order Requiring Trump to Return Control of California Guard to Governor Newsom

June 13, 2025

Read more
June 13, 2025

Court Showdown Looms Over Trump’s Federalization of State Troops Late Thursday, a federal appeals court paused enforcement of a lower...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

‘No Kings: National Day of Defiance’ Protest in LA to Run Counter to Donald Trump’s Birthday Military Parade

June 13, 2025

Read more
June 13, 2025

Giant Trump Balloons, Pride Flags, and Community Speakers Will Fill the Streets on Flag Day Thousands of demonstrators are expected...
News, Video

(Video) Senator Alex Padilla Being Forcibly Removed at Secretary Kristi Noem’s DHS Press Conference for Attempting to Ask Questions

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

In a disturbing and unprecedented move, FBI agents grabbed the sitting California Senator, dragged him out of the room, and...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chagee Now Open in Century City, Emily Ratajkowski Attends Opening Ceremony

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

Global Tea Powerhouse Opens Its First U.S. Location at Westfield Century City Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski joined Chagee for a ribbon-cutting...

Photo: Socalo
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken Serve Up Pride Month Specials That Give Back

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

Limited-Time Food, Cocktail Offerings at Socalo and Alice B. Support LGBTQ+ Centers In honor of Pride Month, acclaimed chefs Susan...
News, Video

(Video) Crustacean’s Little C Pop-Up in Beverly Hills

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

Amazing Phở, especially the chicken. Vietnamese street food with the Crustacean flair. Amazing Phở, especially the chicken. Vietnamese street food...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

World-Class Chefs and Local Farms Bring Culinary Magic to Santa Monica This June

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

3 Nights, 3 Unforgettable Dinners: Santa Monica’s Michelin + Farm Feast Series A trio of exclusive culinary events is set...

Photo: YouTube
Dining, News

Immigrant Opened Her Doors to Injured Deputies and Demonstrators Offering Water, Aid, and Compassion

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

Salvadoran Restaurant Becomes Unexpected Refuge During L.A. Immigration Protest As immigration protests swept through parts of Los Angeles County over...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mastro’s Malibu Reopens With Ocean Views, Signature Steaks, and Nearly Entire Staff Intact

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Iconic Oceanfront Steakhouse Returns With Its Beloved Butter Cake, Nightly Live Music, and Sunset Glamour After a five-month closure due...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Local Representatives Jaqui Irwin, Brian Allen, and Horvath to Host Wildfire Preparedness Webinar

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Virtual Wildfire Forum to Cover Readiness, Insurance, Public Safety Q&A Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, State Senator Ben Allen, and Los Angeles...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR