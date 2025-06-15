Americans Split on Immigration and Tariffs’ Impact on Housing Affordability, Survey Shows

Survey Finds Over Half Believe Less Immigration Could Drive Up Home Prices

A new Redfin-commissioned survey reveals that U.S. homeowners and renters are split on how immigration and tariffs influence housing affordability.

More than half of respondents (51.2%) agreed—either strongly or somewhat—that a decline in immigration would result in fewer construction workers, ultimately reducing the supply of new homes and driving up home prices. In contrast, 38.5% supported the opposing view that reduced immigration would decrease housing demand and make homes more affordable.

The findings are based on a nationally representative survey of 4,000 homeowners and renters conducted by Ipsos between March 28 and April 28, 2025. Participants were asked to gauge their agreement with statements related to immigration, tariffs, and other policy changes that could affect the housing market.

Partisan differences emerged prominently in the responses. Among Democrats, 67.1% agreed that less immigration could lead to fewer new homes and higher prices, compared to 38.7% of Republicans who held the same view.

Opinions on tariffs were similarly mixed. Nearly 68% of respondents said tariffs are likely to contribute to inflation and keep interest rates elevated. Meanwhile, about 35% said they believed tariffs would strengthen the U.S. economy and improve home affordability.

Republican respondents were significantly more likely than Democrats to express confidence in tariffs’ economic benefits: 55.3% versus 23.9%, respectively.

Concerns over the broader economic impact of tariffs were also evident. Redfin previously reported in April that nearly one in four Americans have postponed major purchases, including homes and vehicles, due to the new tariff policies introduced under the Trump administration.

When asked about the housing market specifically, 43.1% of respondents said they were very or somewhat worried about the impact tariffs could have on local home values, while 33.1% reported feeling somewhat or very hopeful.

Views on immigration’s effect on the economy also revealed a divided public. Just over 40% said they were hopeful about the potential benefits of deportations or reduced immigration, while 26.3% expressed worry.

The full survey results, along with charts and methodology, are available at here..