Del Rey Affordable Housing Project to Rise on Former Charter School Site

Community Corp., Local Faith Group Team Up to Build 122 New Apartments

Plans are moving forward for a new residential development at 12616 Culver Boulevard, where Ocean Charter School once operated before relocating elsewhere in the neighborhood.

The proposal calls for a four- to six-story building with 122 affordable apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms. Multiple rooftop decks and a landscaped courtyard are included in the design, along with a 117-car garage located below the structure.

FSY Architects is designing the complex, which emphasizes shared outdoor space and a pedestrian-friendly layout.

The project is being developed by Community Corp. of Santa Monica in collaboration with a local faith-based organization. Enabled by SB 4—a state law streamlining affordable housing construction on land owned by religious groups and nonprofit colleges—this marks the latest in a series of such developments. Other recent Community Corp. projects include new housing at IKAR’s campus in Pico-Robertson and at Culver-Palms United Methodist Church in Culver City.