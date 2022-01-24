City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents.
City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project
Six Story Mixed-Use Apartment Building Approved in Palms
January 21, 2022 Staff Report
Project to replace building that went up in flames on Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana After five years (and a...
Westside Home Prices Rising?
January 21, 2022 Staff Report
Redfin report shows 11.1 percent increase in median home prices By Dolores Quintana Are Westside home prices rising? On the...
Baldwin Hills Man Pleads Guilty to Luxury Car Fraud
January 21, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Geoffrey Eldridge Hull Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charge for Fraudulently Obtaining Luxury Cars from Victims Who Wanted Out of Their...
Kristin Crowley Nominated as L.A.’S First Female Fire Chief
January 20, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Ralph Terrazas announces retirement By Sam Catanzaro Officials this week announced that Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas will retire after nearly...
Culver City Getting New Wine Store
Total Wine & More coming to Culver City By Dolores Quintana Culver City is getting a new wine shop. Total...
Arrest Made in Murder of Brianna Kupfer
January 19, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Shawn Laval Smith in police custody By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man suspected of the murder of Brianna...
Police ID Suspect Wanted for Murder of Brianna Kupfer
UPDATE: Shawn Laval Smith, the suspect responsible for the murder of Brianna Kupfer is in custody, after being located and...
Santa Monica Outdoors Program Extended Without Fees
January 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Outdoors program has been extended for local businesses. Hear from a city official and local restaurant owner about...
Market Report: Beauty Meets Flavor with Edible Flowers
January 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Edible Flowers can add flavor, beauty, and some have medicinal benefits. Learn about three types of Edible Flowers at the...
LA City Clerk Fails to Verify Enough Signatures to Allow Bonin Recall to Move Forward
Final tally 1,350 signatures short of required amount By Dolores Quintana The group that attempted to recall Los Angeles City...
Guitar Center Replaces Instruments Stolen in Santa Monica Music Center Robbery
January 18, 2022 Staff Report
Instruments replaced after store’s third recent robbery By Dolores Quintana Guitar Center has replaced the instruments stolen in the robbery...
World’s Largest Wildlife Crossing Set to Break Ground
Crossing over the 101 Freeway set to break ground this spring By Sam Catanzaro The world’s largest wildlife crossing will...
Los Angeles Homeless Count Postponed Amid COVID-19 Surge
LAHSA count to take place February 23 for Westside By Sam Catanzaro On Friday, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority...
Tsunami Leaves Westside Undamaged
Volcanic explosion in Tonga sends small tsunami to West Coast over the weekend By Sam Catanzaro A tsunami that reached...
Culver City Unified Cancels School This Week Amid COVID-19 Surge
January 17, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Classes to be made up at later day, district says By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD)...
