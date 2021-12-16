December 17, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Arrests Made in Deaths of Two Women Dropped Off by Masked Men at Westside Hospitals

Three men arrested in connection to deaths of Cristy Giles, Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola

By Sam Catanzaro

Detectives have announced the arrest of three suspects involved in the deaths of two women who were dropped off at local hospitals in Culver City and West LA. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on November 13, 2021, masked men dropped off Cristy Giles at Southern California Hospital in Culver City. The men were in a black Toyota Prius with no plates. The victim was unconscious and the victim was pronounced dead.

A short time later the same men dropped off a second victim, Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital. This victim was unconscious and in very critical condition. She was declared dead on November 24, 2021.

Police say it is believed that both women were given drugs and overdosed at a residence in the 8600 block of Olympic Boulevard in the City of Los Angeles. West Bureau Homicide Detectives responded and continue to investigate this case.

Three suspects were identified and arrested with the assistance of the LAPD-FBI Fugitive Task Force and Metropolitan Division. Based on the investigation, the LAPD is concerned that there could be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men.

Suspect 1: Pearce, David
Booking #6293528
DOB: 02/17/1984
Charge: Manslaughter
Bail: $1,000,000

Suspect 2: Ansbach, Michael
Booking #6293559
DOB: 09/20/1974
Charge: Accessory to Manslaughter
Bail: $100,000.

Suspect 3:Osborn, Brandt
Booking #6293523
DOB: 09/12/1979
Charge: Accessory to Manslaughter
Bail: $100,000.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. The case against these three men will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney for filing consideration on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD West Bureau Homicide at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

in Crime, News
