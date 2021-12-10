City Seek Developers for Neglected Marlton Square Site in Baldwin Hills

Jan 24 deadline for RFP proposals

By Dolores Quintana

The City of Los Angeles has issued an RFP or request for proposals from developers to redevelop the property at 3700-3772 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Baldwin Hills which is more commonly known as Marlton Square according to Urbanize Los Angeles. It is a five acre property that has gone to seed and is an area that the city would like to revitalize. Metro Los Angeles will be adding a new stop next year to the Metro Crenshaw and LAX train line that would be within walking distance of the former Santa Barbara Square and the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza Mall and is a parcel second only in size to the Mall property. The Metro stop would be located at the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and MLK Boulevard.

It is possible that the leaders of the community are aiming to attract the bioscience industry judging by a statement issued by local State Senator Sydney K. Kamlage.

“Today’s call for RFPs marks a critical step in our efforts to infuse the Crenshaw neighborhood with more resources and opportunities, including in the area of bioscience. Ultimately, the Marlton Square opportunity site will support current and future residents, all the while boosting the area’s economic vitality. I look forward to hearing the progress being made in this space as we work together to chart a new course for the Crenshaw community,” Kamlage said.

RFP proposals are due on this project by Jan. 24 of 2022 by 2:00 p.m. The full text of the call for proposals can be found here. Unfortunately, this call comes at an unsettling time for Council District 10 since the City Council member for the district Mark Ridley-Thomas is suspended pending the outcome of the Federal charges against him are adjudicated.