December 3, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Video Footage of Missing Culver City Woman Spurs Hope of New Information

By Dolores Quintana

Heidi Planck, a 39 year old Culver City mother who has been missing from the city of Downey since October 17, has been spotted on surveillance video that was filmed the day of her disappearance as reported by NBC Los Angeles. Planck is seen in the video walking her dog in an alley behind the building on Hope and Flower Streets where her dog was later discovered. A resident nearby released the video which shows Planck around 6:30 p.m. which is hours after she was last seen by her friends in Downey at her son’s football game. 

The apartment building at Hope and Flower is the same building where her dog Seven was found around 7:00 p.m. wandering the 28th floor without Planck. As a resident noted, no one can access the building without a security card. 

NBC Los Angeles quoted Planck’s friend, Danielle Nadolny, who said, “Looking at the video it seemed like she was familiar with the area. She didn’t have her purse. It looked like she was just taking her dog out for a walk.”

Surveillance footage from Planck’s home showed the woman leaving for the football game in her Range Rover and taking the dog with her. This is why her friends have focused their search for Planck in the Downtown LA neighborhood near Hope and Flower by placing flyers and asking for information from the people in that area. 

Two of Planck’s friends spoke to NBC Los Angeles under the condition of anonymity, one was quoted as saying, “Being that we knew she had her dog with her when she left the football game in Downey. A dog isn’t going to walk itself to downtown LA. So we just in our gut felt she must have been there as well.” The second friend who wished to remain anonymous said, “We know Heidi. We know her stride. She did not seem in distress. She was definitely walking casually the way she normally strides.”

Her family and friends have not given up the search and recently held a vigil in Culver City. Their hope is that the new footage can pinpoint the time when Planck disappeared and aid the police in solving the mystery. 

According to NBC Los Angeles, Planck’s friends have requested that anyone who might have surveillance footage of the area around Hope and Flower to review the video and check if they can find any additional information about Planck’s disappearance. The time frame that is most likely to yield important information is between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The LAPD has no comment on this development but the investigation into Heidi Planck’s disappearance is ongoing and they have not ruled foul play out as a cause.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
News

Enforcement of COVID Vaccine Mandate Begins for Los Angeles Business Owners

December 2, 2021

Read more
December 2, 2021

Fines of up to $5,000 now in effect By Dolores Quintana Enforcement of the SafePass Ordinance in Los Angeles began...

Photo: Stoelt Productions
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Holiday Tree Lighting Returns This Week

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

December 2nd, 6:00-7:00 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro Downtown Culver City’s annual holiday tree lighting event returns this week! The 21st...
Crime, News

Homicide of 50-Year-Old Homeless Man Under Investigation

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

Detectives seek public’s help identifying suspect for recent Mar Vista homicide By Sam Catanzaro  Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s...
Crime, News

Police Search for Suspects Wanted for Armed Robbery at Culver City Bus Stop

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

Two suspects sought in connection to November 28 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for two suspects wanted for...

West LA residents & students prepare for Westside Ballet’s Nutcracker. Back row, left to right: Evelyn Chung, Ezra Galambos, Gabriella Calderon, Bella Shriver, Lilly Olvera, Isabelle Choy, Teralani Galvan, Eema Kaye, Aya Hildreth, and Charlotte Pease; Front row: Elisa Suffriti Cefola, Ilyssa Freedland, Zoe White, Zola Maksimovic, Naya Farrell-Katseanes, and Sienna Nikolov. Photo by Todd Lechtick.
Life and Arts, News

Westside Ballet Dancers’ Nutcracker Dreams Finally Return to the Broad Stage

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Westwood, Century City and WLA residents perform after two long years Sixteen West LA residents and students share the stage...

Photo: Stoelt Productions
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Holiday Tree Lighting Returns

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Downtown Culver City’s annual holiday tree lighting event returns soon! 21st Annual Downtown Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration will...

Christy Giles. Photo: GoFundMe
Crime, News

Mother of Model Found Dead in Culver City Suspects Foul Play

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

24-year-old Christy Giles found dead in Culver City Saturday night By Sam Catanzaro The mother of a model and actress...
News, Video

New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced...
News, Video

Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking...

Photo: laparkrangers.com
Crime, News

Bonin Lone Dissenting Vote in Motion to Arm Park Rangers

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

Motion advances out of committee to arm rangers in City parks By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ Chief Park Ranger Joe...

Photo: CulverCity.org
News, Transportation

Culver City Mobility Lanes Set to Open

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

MOVE Culver City ribbon cutting this weekend By Sam Catanzaro The City of Culver City will open new bus and...

Photo: Getty
Crime, News

LAPD Warns of Follow Home Robbery Trend

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

Department requests Information From The Public By Dolores Quintana The Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) of the LAPD has issued a...

Photo: Courtesy Alzheimer’s Association
News, Upbeat Beat

Over $100K Raised in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer’s

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Nearly 350 participate in October 24 event at Santa Monica Pier By Sam Catanzaro Over 300 Westside participants raised $127,063...
News, Video

Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Buscaino Seeks Revival of Ban on Residential Vehicle Dwellings

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Lawmaker seeks to revive section 8502 of LA Municipal Code By Dolores Quintana   Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino has...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR