November 30, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Building Community One Song at A Time

Join Angel City Chorale for its first live stage performance in two years with their ‘Light Up the World’ holiday concert. Learn the details in this video brought to you by the Invisible Gardener.

in Entertainment
Related Posts

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR