Join Angel City Chorale for its first live stage performance in two years with their ‘Light Up the World’ holiday concert. Learn the details in this video brought to you by the Invisible Gardener.
Building Community One Song at A Time
By Juliet Lemar
Related Posts
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Building Community One Song at A Time
Join Angel City Chorale for its first live stage performance in two years with their ‘Light Up the World’ holiday...Read more
POPULAR
Building Community One Song at A Time
Join Angel City Chorale for its first live stage performance in two years with their ‘Light Up the World’ holiday...Read more