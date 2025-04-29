Geffen Playhouse Announces New Season Packed With Premieres and Powerful Voices

Season to Feature World Premieres, West Coast Debuts and Acclaimed Artists

The Geffen Playhouse unveiled its 2025–26 season lineup, featuring a slate of seven productions, including world, West Coast, and Los Angeles premieres. The season marks the second curated by Artistic Director Tarell Alvin McCraney and will run from Sept. 3, 2025, through July 12, 2026.

McCraney, the Oscar-winning writer and Tony-nominated playwright, said the selections reflect a year of workshops, readings, and collaboration intended to create deeper audience connections.

“Producing live theater is a beautiful challenge,” McCraney said in a statement. “We pushed ourselves with new audiences and emerging artists, heightening our collaborative spirit along the way. It’s a joy to share these worlds and relationships with our community.”

Executive Director and CEO Gil Cates, Jr., praised McCraney’s vision for the new season, calling it “a dynamic lineup of bold new works” designed to spark meaningful conversations.

Photo Credit: Corey Olsen

The 2025–26 season will open in the Gil Cates Theater with the world premiere of “Am I Roxie?” by Roxana Ortega, a one-woman show exploring a daughter’s relationship with her mentally declining mother through humor and resilience.

The Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater will launch its season with “littleboy/littleman,” a world premiere by Rudi Goblen about two Nicaraguan brothers navigating dreams and sacrifice in America.

Photo Credit: Corey Olsen



In November, the Gil Cates Theater will stage the West Coast premiere of “Table 17,” written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Zhailon Levingston, fresh off its successful Off-Broadway run. The play examines romance, regret, and second chances.

In early 2026, the Gil Cates Theater will host the world premiere of “SYLVIA SYLVIA SYLVIA,” a tragicomic thriller by Beth Hyland centered on a blocked novelist haunted by literary ghosts.

Photo Credit: Corey Olsen

The spring lineup includes the Los Angeles premiere of Sara Porkalob’s “Dragon Mama,” a sequel to her earlier “Dragon Lady” production, exploring identity, resilience, and queer love.

Geffen Playhouse will then present Athol Fugard’s classic drama “Master Harold”…and the Boys, a deeply personal examination of race and betrayal in 1950s South Africa.

The season will conclude with the West Coast premiere of Pearl Cleage’s “Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous,” a sharp comedy about activism, aging, and art, directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

The S. Mark Taper Foundation will serve as the season sponsor.

More information about subscription packages and single-ticket sales will be announced later this year.