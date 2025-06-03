Pluto TV and Oscar-Winning Director Sean Baker Team Up to Host Free Weekend Screenings

Popcorn Challenge Interactive Event Set for Westfield Century City Mall

The historic Gardena Cinema, one of the last single-screen, family-operated theaters in South Los Angeles, will host a weekend of free movie screenings June 7–8 as part of Pluto TV’s new national campaign to support independent cinemas.

The “Free Movie Weekend” initiative, launched by the free streaming platform, aims to spotlight small, locally owned theaters across the country. Gardena Cinema, located at 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., is the first venue selected to participate in the program.

Audiences can attend complimentary showings of several iconic films, including Grease (Sing-along edition), Saturday Night Fever, and Ghostbusters. Screenings are scheduled throughout Saturday and Sunday, with a total of seven showings planned. Admission is open to the public, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees can reserve tickets through Eventbrite.

As part of the promotion, Pluto TV will also host an interactive event at Westfield Century City on June 13–14. The “Popcorn Challenge” will invite participants to step inside a giant popcorn box for a timed chance to grab flying popcorn and win prizes. The event runs from noon to 8:00 p.m. on both days.

Saturday, June 7:

○ Grease (1978) Sing-along version: 2:30 pm (Link here) & 5:00 pm (Link here)

■ Eventbrite link here

○ Saturday Night Fever (1977) at 7:30 pm (Link here) & 10:00 pm (Link here)

■ Eventbrite link here

● Sunday, June 8:

○ Ghostbusters (1984) at 2:30 pm (Link here), 5:00 pm (Link here) & 7:30 pm (Link here)

■ Eventbrite link here – Celebrating Ghostbusters Day!

Pluto TV partnered with Academy Award-winning director Sean Baker, a longtime advocate for independent film and theaters, to launch the campaign. Baker personally nominated the Gardena Cinema to be the inaugural participant.

The screenings coincide with Pluto TV’s “Summer of Cinema,” a seasonal celebration of movie classics and blockbuster franchises. Throughout the summer, Pluto TV will highlight free streaming access to popular titles like Mission: Impossible, Indiana Jones, Terminator, Star Trek, Interstellar, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Built in 1946 and operated by the Kim family since 1976, Gardena Cinema stands as a cherished fixture of the community and a rare example of traditional moviegoing in an era of multiplexes and streaming.