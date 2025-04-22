April 23, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Academy Announces Major Changes for 98th Oscars, Including AI Rules and New Casting Award

Photo: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Academy Now Requires Viewing All Nominees to Cast Final Ballots

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled updated rules and key dates for the 98th Academy Awards, introducing several big changes ahead of the March 2026 ceremony.

The Academy’s Board of Governors has approved revisions to voting and eligibility requirements, including a new mandate that Academy members must view all nominated films in a given category to participate in final-round voting. The change aims to ensure greater fairness and informed decision-making across categories.

Among the most notable developments is the codification of rules for the newly established Academy Award® for Achievement in Casting. This inaugural honor, set to debut at the 2026 ceremony, will involve a preliminary voting round to establish a shortlist of 10 films. Members of the Casting Directors Branch will then be invited to a special “bake-off” presentation, featuring nominee Q&As, prior to the final voting.

The Academy also clarified its stance on the use of Generative Artificial Intelligence in filmmaking. New language now included in the eligibility rules emphasizes that the use of AI and digital tools will not help or hinder a film’s chances of being nominated. Instead, branches will assess films based on the extent to which human authorship drives the creative process.

In the Best Picture race, producers must meet stricter deadlines to submit proof of certification or awards-only consideration to the Producers Guild of America. Films released between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2025, must submit by Sept. 10, while those released in the latter half of the year must submit by Nov. 13.

Additional category-specific updates include:

  • Animated Short Film: All Academy members may now opt in to vote during the nominations round, provided they view all 15 shortlisted entries.
  • Cinematography: A new preliminary voting round will create a shortlist of 10 to 20 contenders ahead of final nominations.
  • International Feature Film: Eligibility now extends to filmmakers with refugee or asylum status in the submitting country, expanding the definition of “creative control.”
  • Music Categories: Song submissions are due by October 15, 2025, while Original Score submissions are due by November 3, 2025.

The 98th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

For more information, visit oscars.org.

