Cinespia Returns to Hollywood Forever With Cult Classics and a David Lynch Tribute

Hollywood Forever Cemetery Becomes a Moviegoer’s Paradise Once Again

Cinespia, Los Angeles’ beloved outdoor cinema series, will return to Hollywood Forever Cemetery this May for its 24th season, presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video. The season opens on Memorial Day weekend with a trio of iconic films that celebrate the spirit of the city and the legacy of director David Lynch.

The 2025 season will launch on Saturday, May 24, with a screening of The Big Lebowski, the Coen Brothers’ cult classic featuring Jeff Bridges as the famously laid-back “Dude.”

On Sunday, May 25, the cemetery will host the 30th anniversary screening of Clueless, the 1995 teen comedy starring Alicia Silverstone, which has become a cultural touchstone for a generation.

The weekend will conclude on Saturday, May 31, with a tribute screening of Blue Velvet, honoring the work of filmmaker David Lynch. Mr. Lynch is buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

“Cinespia has always been a love letter to Los Angeles and to the movies that shaped us,” said founder John Wyatt in a statement. “We’re honored to begin this season with two unforgettable portraits of our city, and a tribute to the great David Lynch.”

Each screening will feature live DJ sets before and after the films, along with a signature themed photo booth, concessions, and a beer and wine bar. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, snacks, and beverages to enjoy the film under the stars on the cemetery’s iconic Fairbanks Lawn.

The Big Lebowski, a blend of slacker comedy and noir mystery, follows the misadventures of Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski as he’s mistakenly pulled into a bizarre kidnapping scheme. Clueless, based loosely on Jane Austen’s Emma, chronicles the transformation of high school queen bee Cher as she navigates love, friendship, and high fashion in 1990s Beverly Hills.

The Blue Velvet screening will pay homage to Lynch’s legacy with a showing of the director’s unsettling yet stylish 1986 mystery-thriller, which explores the dark undercurrents of suburban life.

Founded in 2002, Cinespia began with a single screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train and has since evolved into a signature part of L.A.’s summer cultural calendar. With crowds of up to 4,000 per event, the series is widely regarded as one of the premier outdoor cinema experiences in Southern California.

Additional films for the season will be announced in the coming weeks. For tickets and more information, visit www.cinespia.org.