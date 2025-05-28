Academy Award Winning Director Sean Baker to Attend Anora Screening in Support of Theater Preservation

Acclaimed Director Joins Special Event on May 30 to Help Keep Historic South Bay Cinema Open

The independent studio Neon, Academy Award-winning director Sean Baker, and the Gardena Cinema have teamed up for a screening meant to preserve one of the South Bay’s last remaining independent theaters. Filmmaker Sean Baker will appear in person for a special screening of his critically acclaimed film Anora at Gardena Cinema on Friday, May 30. Limited edition Anora/Gardena Cinema t-shirts will be available for purchase at the screening.

The event, part of a campaign to help keep the historic single-screen theater operational, begins at 8:00 p.m. with a screening of Anora, followed by a live Q&A session with Baker at approximately 10:15 p.m. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., and advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged due to limited capacity. You can purchase tickets at Eventbrite and the Gardena Cinema’s website.

Photo Credit: Neon



Baker, whose film has become one of the most celebrated of 2024, is expected to discuss the making of Anora, which swept five categories at the 97th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison. The romantic comedy-drama tells the story of a New York stripper who unexpectedly marries the son of a Russian oligarch, with performances from Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov, and Aleksei Serebryakov among the ensemble cast.

Anora premiered to widespread acclaim at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Palme d’Or, and went on to become Baker’s highest-grossing film, earning over $59 million worldwide. The film was recognized by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review as one of the top ten films of the year.

The Gardena Cinema, located at 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., is offering free parking on the north side of the venue. Attendees may enter the auditorium starting 30 minutes before showtime. Proceeds from the screening will directly support the theater’s operations and continued programming.