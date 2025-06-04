June 5, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Film Review: Dangerous Animals

By Dolores Quintana

There’s nothing quite like a good shark horror movie, especially since we are heading into summer. With director Sean Byrne’s newest film, we get a different take on the subgenre, in this case, a serial killer who likes to use sharks to commit his crimes. 

The synopsis goes a little like this: When Zephyr, a rebellious surfer, is abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer and held captive on his boat, she must figure out how to escape before he carries out a ritualistic feeding to the sharks below.

Dangerous Animals is a most entertaining mash-up of serial killer movies and shark films that is buoyed by a sense of sly fun and the excellent and charismatic performances of the actors. It opens on Friday, June 6, and is well worth the price of admission. 

Jai Courtney (The Suicide Squad), Hassie Harrison (Yellowstone), Josh Heuston (Dune: Prophecy), Rob Carlton (White Lotus, Ella Newton (The Girl at the Window), and Liam Greinke (The Red) and large shiver of sharks star in the film, and each performance is lived in and nuanced. You like these people and care about them, which raises the stakes when things go wrong. 

In particular, Jai Courtney, as Tucker, an actor who has a dedicated fanbase and whom I have never really “got” before, has been set loose by Byrne. He delivers a goofy, eccentric, and terrifying performance that is 100% Australian. After watching this film, I, too, am a fan. He balances a sense of oddity and smiley menace that is truly disturbing. You can see the lonely kid inside of him as he drunkenly dances in his underpants, so you understand, but he’s still insane.

Hassie Harrison, as Zephyr, is a loner who seems to ache for something. Her character and Josh Heuston’s Moses have wonderful chemistry, and you can believe that neither one of them would abandon the other. Ella Newton, as Heather, has a gentle and vulnerable pragmatism that makes you feel for her immediately. The casting director, Nikki Barrett, and Bryne deserved kudos for assembling such a great cast. 

Writer Nick Lepard’s script is thrilling and filled with humanity, both good and bad. One of the best things about it is that the script doesn’t make the sharks the villains. They are not the dangerous animals that the title references; that name is reserved for the human beings.

The cinematography by Shelley Farthing-Daw has a rich beauty that belies the evil being done. It showcases the brilliant sun of Australia, the calm and unforgiving blue colors of the ocean, the red of spilled blood, and the placid glory of sharks. It enriches the film so much. 

But make no mistake, this film is fun and thrilling. It got one full-throated shriek out of me even though I had already seen the moment in the trailer. It was meant to be a blockbuster-style film, and it is completely successful in that aim, but it has a depth that is like the ocean itself. 

It is engrossing, gory, and, above all, filled with the excitement of summer. If you love quality scary movies, Dangerous Animals is made just for you.

in Entertainment, film review, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) See How CO2 Laser Treatment Removes Wrinkles and Scars

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

To Book an Appointment, Go to Mirrormirrormedspa.com To Book an Appointment, Go to https://t.co/bRbXYRnypq pic.twitter.com/SrDuMY9K2Q — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) June...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Erewhon and LGBTQ Singer Kali Uchis Serve Summer Smoothie for a Good Cause

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

The Sincerely Smoothie Blends Passionfruit, Pitaya, and Malk Coconut Milk LGBTQ singer Kali Uchis has teamed up with Erewhon to...

Photo Credit: Caryl Chinn
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Levain Bakery and Wanderlust Creamery Team Up for a Sweet Cause This Saturday

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

Lily Rosenthal and Chef Mason Royal Host a Cookie & Ice Cream Celebration Larchmont’s Levain Bakery will host a community...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Vietnamese Street Food Pop-Up ‘Little C’ Returns to Crustacean for Limited Lunch Series

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

After a Sold-Out Debut, the Fan-Favorite Phở-Forward Concept Reopens  Following a sold-out debut, the Vietnamese street food concept “Little C”...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Fogo de Chão Unveils Fiery Off-Menu Cocktail, the Paper Flame

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

Tequila-Based Drink Features a Dramatic Tableside Presentation Fogo de Chão has unveiled its first-ever secret cocktail, the Paper Flame, an...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Marelle Launches ‘The Guest List’ With Renowned Chefs and Friends Alan Wong and Raphael Lunetta

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

Santa Monica’s New Chef Series Debuts With a Culinary Celebration of California and Hawaiian Flavors Marelle, a coastal dining destination...

Photo Credit: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City’s Citizen Public Market Launches Summer Lineup of Food and Art

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

From Brats to Biryani: Citizen Public Market Unveils Fantastic New Flavors  Culver City’s Citizen Public Market is rolling out a...
News, Video

(Video) Some of the Damage Caused By Vandals at Malibu High School Overnight

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

40 to 50 people, who are suspected to be students or recent alumni, used eggs, flour, and markers to deface...
News

Biggest Night of the Year: Don’t Miss GMCLA’s ‘Dancing Queens’

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

Culminating its 46th season, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will grace the crowd with Dancing Queens, celebrating iconic...
Entertainment, Film, News

Pluto TV and Oscar-Winning Director Sean Baker Team Up to Host Free Weekend Screenings

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

Popcorn Challenge Interactive Event Set for Westfield Century City Mall  The historic Gardena Cinema, one of the last single-screen, family-operated...

Photo: YouTube
News

Former ‘Real Housewives’ Husband Sentenced to Over 7 Years for $15 Million Client Fraud 

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

Federal Judge Rejects Plea for Medical Placement, Orders Restitution and Prison Time Disgraced former attorney Tom Girardi was sentenced Tuesday...

Photo: Citizen
News

Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Crash in Inglewood

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

Suspect Was Wanted for an Armed 2023 Carjacking in Culver City Wanted on multiple felony charges stemming from a 2023...

Photo: Official
News

Malibu High Targeted in Overnight Vandalism Spree; Investigation Underway

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

Destruction on Campus Prompts Sheriff’s Probe; Students May Face Charges Vandals caused extensive damage to the school property of Malibu...
News

A Season of Gratitude: After One Year in Business, Urban Jungle Continues Making its Mark

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Over the last year, Urban Jungle, an indoor and tropical plants nursery, has continued its mission to cultivate a place...
News

The soul’s greatest hits

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

From ‘Ave Maria’ to ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ and ‘Ode to Joy,” a Santa Monica concert raising funds to help fire victims...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR