AMC Theater Launches 50% Off Movie Tickets on Wednesdays for Stubs Members

See More Movies for Less Money at All AMC Theaters This Summer

Great news for movie fans, starting July 9, catching a movie midweek is about to get a lot more affordable. AMC Theatres is launching 50% Off Wednesdays, giving moviegoers half off the regular adult-evening ticket price every Wednesday. All you need is a free AMC Stubs membership to take advantage.

The new deal, available at all AMC locations across the U.S., applies to all showtimes on Wednesdays. Whether you’re heading out for a summer blockbuster or a prestige film, the base ticket price will be slashed in half. Premium formats like IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and PRIME will still carry their usual surcharges, but the discount still helps shave off a significant chunk.

The move follows a surge in box office numbers this spring and builds on the success of AMC’s Discount Tuesdays, which have become one of the busiest days of the week at many theaters.

It will also capitalize on the upcoming blockbuster movie season.

“At AMC, we’ve gone to great lengths to create the preeminent moviegoing environment at our AMC theatres, including our offering more comfortable seating, more premium formats, and better food and beverage offerings. Now, we are also pleased to make moviegoing more affordable,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron.

There are a few exceptions; some releases and holidays might be excluded, but AMC says most films will qualify. And since AMC Stubs Insider membership is free, there’s no catch. Members also get access to points, birthday perks, and exclusive offers throughout the year.

So if you’ve been skipping the theater to save money or waiting until the weekend, AMC’s hoping Wednesday becomes your new favorite night out. You can sign up for AMC Stubs online, in the app, or right at the box office.