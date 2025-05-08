World Premiere of ‘The Enemy of Oz’ Spotlights Blind Performers and Powerful Themes

ArtsUP! LA Debuts Visually Impaired Cast in Powerful Oz-Inspired Performance

In a dynamic reimagining of L. Frank Baum’s iconic universe, ArtsUP! LA’s Theatre by the Blind will present the world premiere of The Enemy of Oz, an original play by Christopher Ureña, opening May 9 at Culver City’s Blue Door Theater. Featuring an all-blind cast, this production offers a fresh narrative steeped in political intrigue, familial legacy, and supernatural forces, underscoring the company’s mission to amplify underrepresented voices through the arts.

Directed by Greg Shane, Artistic Director of ArtsUP! LA, The Enemy of Oz follows DD, played by Myrachele Thomas, a fiery young political figure who learns she is the hidden daughter of Oz’s most revered hero. Her discovery sets off a chain of events that entangle her with Caliope (Olena Calderon), the daughter of Oz’s most reviled villain. As old and new generations clash over power and redemption, the fate of the Emerald City hangs in the balance.

The production stars Theatre by the Blind members, including Aden Calderon, Ronnie Chism, Melanie Hernandez, Julio Hoyos, Leela Kazerouni, Antonique Neely, Maliaka Mitchell, and Myrachele Thomas, each bringing powerful performances and personal dedication to the stage.

Photo Credit: ArtsUP! LA

Performances run Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. from Friday, May 9 through May 17 at Blue Door Theater, located at 9617 Venice Blvd., Culver City. General admission is $15, and tickets can be purchased at artsupla.org or the box office 30 minutes before showtime. The two-hour production includes an intermission and is open to audiences of all ages.

Behind the scenes, cast members have gone to extraordinary lengths to participate. Ronnie Chism commutes over three hours each day; Antonique Neely rehearses with a newborn in tow; and newcomer Myrachele Thomas credits the production with transforming her sense of independence. “Being a part of theater has been an amazing experience,” said Thomas. “It has awakened a part of me that hasn’t been touched in a while.”

As the only all-blind theater company in the country, Theatre by the Blind continues to challenge perceptions and expand access through inclusive storytelling. The premiere of The Enemy of Oz highlights not only their creative vision but also their unyielding commitment to representation and artistic expression.

Parking is available at nearby pay lots on Cardiff and Watseka Avenues, and attendees are encouraged to observe street signage for restrictions.