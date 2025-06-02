June 3, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

The Peabody Awards Celebrate Bold Storytelling and Social Impact at Beverly Hills Gala

Photo: Facebook

Honorees Including Baby Reindeer, Shōgun, and The Only Doctor at In-Person Ceremony

The Peabody Awards held their awards ceremony Sunday night in Los Angeles, celebrating the winners after the awards were announced last month. Hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr., the event spotlighted 34 winners across a wide spectrum of categories, including entertainment, documentary, news, podcasting, children’s programming, public service, and emerging media.

Netflix’s Baby Reindeer and Ripley, FX/Hulu’s Shōgun, and the documentary Will & Harper were among the Hollywood standouts recognized for their storytelling and cultural impact. The red carpet buzzed with notable attendees such as Amy Poehler, Kerry Washington, Jon Hamm, Molly Shannon, Anna Kendrick, and Benito Skinner, as well as Peabody recipients including Richard Gadd, Shiori Itō, and Amber Sealey.

Al Jazeera’s award-winning team used their spotlight to make a statement, carrying signs commemorating journalists killed in Gaza and condemning violence against members of the press. The network received two awards this year, including one for its program One Day in Gaza | Close Up.

In a statement, Peabody Executive Director Jeffrey Jones said this year’s winners were chosen for their relevance and resonance. “From highlighting global crises to amplifying underrepresented voices, this year’s honorees tackled topics ranging from rural healthcare and disability rights to authoritarianism and systemic injustice,” Jones said.

Among the night’s most powerful moments was journalist Dave Biscobing being honored for Full Disclosure, his multi-year investigation into police misconduct in Arizona. The 32-part series gained national attention and scrutiny, particularly after the Department of Justice recently walked back an earlier acknowledgment of his findings.

Matthew Hashiguchi, recognized for his documentary The Only Doctor, accepted the award alongside Dr. Karen Kinsell, the subject of the film. Kinsell, who serves as the sole physician for rural Clay County, Georgia, earned the evening’s first standing ovation. Hashiguchi spoke passionately about the escalating healthcare crisis in underserved communities and praised Kinsell’s commitment to treating all patients regardless of their ability to pay.

The ceremony also included specialty awards, such as the Peabody Career Achievement Award presented to journalist Andrea Mitchell and the Institutional Award given to Saturday Night Live. Creator Lorne Michaels accepted on behalf of the long-running NBC comedy institution, which received its sixth Peabody honor.

Several winners used the platform to voice concerns about political efforts to defund public media, calling such actions a threat to democratic values.

