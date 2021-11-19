November 20, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Construction on Hong Kong Developer’s 139 Unit Motor Avenue Development Underway

A rendering of a development planned for Motor Avenue. Credit: Kevin Tsai Architecture

U shaped structure takes shape across the street from Sony Studios

By Dolores Quintana

Construction has begun on a 139-unit development planned for Motor Avenue from a Hong Kong-based developer.  

The Guo Rui Group, which is a development company from Hong Kong, has started construction of a new mixed-use, seven story building across the street from Sony Studios. 

This development will house 139 studio and one and two bedroom apartments as well as 2,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and a parking area that will be able to accommodate 140 vehicles. 

Kevin Tsai Architecture designed the project, which was formerly the site of a vacant auto repair shop, and the building will have a U shaped structure that surrounds a central courtyard and comes with terrace decks to give the development additional open spaces.

14 of the apartments will be allocated as deed restricted affordable housing in line with the Transit Oriented Communities Incentives that will also allow for a building that exceeds the usual size permitted by local zoning rules to be built in this location namely the northwest corner of Washington Boulevard and Motor Avenue.

