November 13, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

12-Story Wilshire Boulevard Senior Center Survives Appeal

A rendering of a 12-story senior housing center planned for Westwood. Credit: Shimahara.

Belmont Village would bring over 50 units of senior housing to Wilshire Boulevard

By Sam Catanzaro

City officials recently rejected an appeal claiming an over 50-unit, 12-story senior housing development on Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood is out of scale with the surrounding neighborhoods. 

As reported by Urbanized Los Angeles, at a hearing earlier this month, the Los Angeles City Planning Commission rejected an appeal from a group of nearby homeowners seeking to block the construction of a new senior housing complex on Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood. 

The project, known as Belmont Village, is planned for 10822 Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood.

Plans call for a 12-story senior housing project with three levels of subterranean parking. The project calls for 53 independent dwelling units, 77 assisted living guest rooms and 46 memory care guest rooms. The ground floor will include amenity spaces such as an indoor pool and a screening room. The top floor will include a dining room, lounge, great room, bistro, gym and outdoor terraces.

The proposal also calls for a two-story education center to include preschool, toddler and infant classrooms with supporting administrative spaces and play areas. Church offices for the adjacent Westwood Presbyterian Church and Sunday school education spaces including a children’s classroom with breakout spaces will be provided on the upper level.12-Story Senior Housing Center Planned for Westwood. 

The appeal, which was rejected due to lack of evidence, seeks to overturn height and density entitlements granted to the development, arguing that it is out of place with the surrounding neighborhoods and would violate zoning rules while worsening traffic congestion.

in Real Estate
Related Posts
Opinion, Real Estate

Sacto Dems Dump Prop. 13 Reforms

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist For more than 40 years, Democrats in Sacramento have talked fervently about reforming the 1978 Proposition...

A rendering of a 150,000 square-foot office building planned for Culver City. Credit: Gensler
News, Real Estate

150,000 Square-Foot Office Planned for Downtown Culver City

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

Watseka Avenue development slated for completion in 2024 By Dolores Quintana Another office building development is shaping up in Downtown...
News, Real Estate

Bel Air Mega-Mansion The One Focus of Legal Battle

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

The One pulled from Los Angeles Superior Court  foreclosure sale By Dolores Quintana An infamous mega mansion in Bel Air...

A rendering of an office campus planned for Culver City. Credit: BOTO Design Architects.
News, Real Estate

Office Campus Underway Next to Helms Bakery

October 23, 2021

Read more
October 23, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021 By Dolores Quintana According to Urbanize, a former set of industrial buildings across...
News, Real Estate

Metro Considering Joint Development of Transit Land To Build Affordable Housing

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

Agency looking into goal of building 10,000 units of affordable housing By Dolores Quintana LA Metro has received a report...

A rendering of an over 500,000 square foot campus Apple is building on the Culver City-Los Angeles border, as seen from the intersections of Venice and National boulevards Credit: Apple.
News, Real Estate

Apple Doubling Down on Westside Presence

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

550,000 + square foot campus planned for Culver-Los Angeles border By Sam Catanzaro Apple is doubling down on its Westside...
Real Estate

Los Angeles Leads the Nation in Adaptive Reuse for 2022

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Quarter of conversion projects in pipeline located in former offices By Dolores Quintana Adaptive reuse of already existing buildings is...

Rendering of Sony Studio’s Scenic Arts Building revamp. Credit: RIOS.
Real Estate

Sony Studios Repurposing Culver City Scenic Arts Building

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 18, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Sony Studios will be repurposing the Scenic Arts Building, which...

A rendering of 3516 Schaefer Street in Culver City. Credit: Redcar Properties.
News, Real Estate

Redcar Properties Building New Offices in Culver City’s Hayden Tract

October 8, 2021

Read more
October 8, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Redcar Properties will be building new offices in the Hayden...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals

October 8, 2021

Read more
October 8, 2021

Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...
Real Estate

Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs 27 New Housing Bills Into Law

October 4, 2021

Read more
October 4, 2021

Package of laws signed by the governor aimed at boosting affordable housing production By Dolores Quintana Gov. Gavin Newsom, addressing...

A rendering for a development planned for 10003 Washington Boulevard.
Real Estate

Seven-Story Apartment Building Near Culver Border Given Green Light

October 4, 2021

Read more
October 4, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene, October 4, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Matt Damon Sells Pacific Palisades Home After Price Drop As...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

UCLA Study Suggests Nearly Half of LGBT Renters Behind on Rent Fear Eviction Within 2 Months

September 17, 2021

Read more
September 17, 2021

UCLA study sheds light on concerning issue  By Susan Payne According to a recent UCLA study, nearly half of the...

“Self-congratulations flowed easily the other day among ultra-liberal state legislators after they passed the two most far-reaching housing bills of this year and this century. These are Senate Bills 9 and 10, whose aim is to end single family zoning in most parts of California and allow far more housing density at the will of property owners, even in most fire zone,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Expect a Rebellion Against Key Housing Bills

September 13, 2021

Read more
September 13, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist  Self-congratulations flowed easily the other day among ultra-liberal state legislators after they passed the two most...
Real Estate

Update on $870M UCLA Student Housing Expansion Project

August 9, 2021

Read more
August 9, 2021

UCLA is expanding student housing with 3 buildings currently in development. Video brought to you by Hillside Memorial.

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR