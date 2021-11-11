November 12, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Could a Public Bank of Los Angeles Become a Reality Soon?

LA City Council exploring the possibility of creating public bank

By Dolores Quintana

Assembly Bill 857 passed and was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019. The law finally made it possible for public banks to be established by the state government and local governments. The law has sat on the books for two years after City Council President Herb Wasson introduced an RFQ motion, but the City Council of Los Angeles has taken a concrete step on last month voting to approve an RFP or Request For Proposals for the Chief Legislative Analyst to draft and release an RFP or Request For Proposals to find a consultant with public bank experience or education to develop a timeline, cost benefit analysis, and preparation and submission and preparation of an application to state regulatory agencies for establishing a Los Angeles Public Bank Charter in particular with an eye towards helping the people of Los Angeles start to recover financially from the economic downturn that has come from the Covid 19 Pandemic.

The Public Bank LA website details some of the reasons for creating a public bank. “Last year, the City of Los Angeles paid $170 million in banking fees and $1.1 billion in interest to big banks and investors. Banks have leveraged our tax dollars to finance harmful industries including private prisons, fossil fuel extraction, and weapons manufacturing. In 2017, the City of Los Angeles divested its funds from Wells Fargo, which was fined billions of dollars for creating illegal customer accounts, has a history of discriminating against Latino and African-American home buyers, and finances industries harmful to Angelenos. Local community banks are too small to manage the city’s funds, but Wall Street is not the only alternative. Banking as a public utility is a proven model worldwide. Public banks keep money local and cut costs by eliminating middlemen, shareholders and high-paid executives.”

The only public bank that is currently operating in the United States is the Bank of North Dakota which has been in business since 1919. The Public Bank LA website also notes that “During the 2008-09 Recession, the century-old public Bank of North Dakota safeguarded taxpayers’ money and helped finance a statewide economic boom, while Wall Street banks needed billions in taxpayer bailouts.”

City Councilman Curran D. Price Jr, of the newly created 9th District, introduced the LA Bank motion to the City Council and he has been quoted as saying, in favor of the creation of a public bank, “In Los Angeles, nearly 10% of residents are unbanked or underbanked. This rate is double the national average. Having access to a bank will allow individuals to take out loans, lines of credit, and open a checking or savings account. A public bank allows for low cost lending to support the resurgence of restaurants and small businesses…”

Part of the motion was to retain outside counsel to “advise and assist the City of Los Angeles in its deliberations of a public bank, including preparation of necessary documents related to the formation of such a bank.” However, Councilmember Paul Krekorian felt that it was too soon to retain outside counsel before the Council had taken any action and asked for an amendment to the motion to remove that request.

in News
Related Posts
Mac Miller on stage in 2017. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Crime, News

West LA Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Fentanyl in Overdose Death of Mac Miller

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

Ryan Michael Reavis pleads guilty in connection to death of hip-hop artist By Sam Catanzaro A former West Los Angeles...

An AR-15 that was recovered by CCPD during a recent traffic stop. Photo: CCPD.
Crime, News

Culver City Police Recover Illegal AR-15 During DUI Patrol

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

CCPD conducts DUI saturation patrols By Chad Winthrop Culver City police recently recovered an illegal AR-15 during a DUI saturation...

Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11).
News

Bonin Recall Petitioners Deliver Signatures to City Clerk

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

Petition to recall councilmember files signatures with City Clerk By Sam Catanzaro A group petitioning to recall Los Angeles City...

Olivia Villa with Dr. Kim Grueneisen exam room. Photo: Courtesy Venice Family Clinic
News, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Completes Merger with South Bay Family Health Care

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care, which have together provided more than a century of health care...
News

CCUSD Mourns the Passing of Longtime Teacher Carmen Campos

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District The Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) Family is mourning the recent...
News, Video

New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video...
News

Bonin, Raman Vote No on $2 Million for Anti-Camping Enforcement Signs

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

City Council okays $2 million to manufacture and post sign By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ anti-encampment law is now in...
News, Video

West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...

A rendering of a 150,000 square-foot office building planned for Culver City. Credit: Gensler
News, Real Estate

150,000 Square-Foot Office Planned for Downtown Culver City

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

Watseka Avenue development slated for completion in 2024 By Dolores Quintana Another office building development is shaping up in Downtown...
News, Real Estate

Bel Air Mega-Mansion The One Focus of Legal Battle

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

The One pulled from Los Angeles Superior Court  foreclosure sale By Dolores Quintana An infamous mega mansion in Bel Air...
News

Culver City e-Waste Collection and Paper Shredding Event This Weekend

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

Drop off your e-Waste and Paper to be Shredded! The City of Culver City is partnering with Homeboy Recycling for this collection event on Saturday,...

A runner finishes the 2019 LA Marathon in Santa Monica. Photo: City of Santa Monica.
News

Westside Road Closures for LA Marathon Sunday

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

Marathon returns this weekend with new course By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Marathon is set for Sunday with a...
News, Video

‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...
Crime, News

Person Shot on Culver City Bike Path

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

CCPD investigating Thursday morning incident By Chad Winthrop A person was shot and assaulted riding their bike in Culver City...
News, Upbeat Beat

Paralympian Robert Tanaka Visits CCUSD to Celebrate Disability Awareness Month

November 2, 2021

Read more
November 2, 2021

CCUSD students recently heard from Paralympian and U.S. Blind Judo Association team member Robert Tanaka during a special assembly at...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR