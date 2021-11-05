November 5, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City e-Waste Collection and Paper Shredding Event This Weekend

Drop off your e-Waste and Paper to be Shredded!

The City of Culver City is partnering with Homeboy Recycling for this collection event on Saturday, November 6th from 9 AM to 1 PM at Syd Kronenthal Park, located at 3459 McManus Avenue in Culver City. Your e-waste will be handled in a way that protects the planet, keeps your data safe, and creates jobs for people facing serious barriers to work.  Homeboy Recycling is a certiﬁed electronics recycler offering recycling, data destruction, asset recovery and repair services. Note: All hard drives and data storage devices will be destroyed according to National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards. 

The following items will not be accepted: alkaline batteries, refrigerators, thermostats, light bulbs, and air conditioners.

Background

In 2020, the City of Culver City released a comprehensive electronics recycling Request for Proposals for services to support the residents of Culver City. The contract was awarded to Homeboy Electronics Recycling, a Responsible Recycling (R2) certified social enterprise that has been serving Southern California since 2011.

Homeboy will provide Culver City with several convenient electronics recycling services, including: hosting quarterly drive-through collection events for the public, providing e-waste services to multi-family residential buildings, and picking up electronics from the City’s transfer stations. Stay tuned for more information about these new programs!

About Homeboy Electronics Recycling

Homeboy Electronics Recycling is an R2 certified social enterprise offering nationwide service for the proper disposal and management of IT assets. Each year they refurbish thousands of computers and divert millions of pounds of electronics away from the landfill while creating jobs for people facing systemic barriers to employment.

As part of Homeboy Industries, a recent recipient of the Hilton Humanitarian award, Homeboy Electronics Recycling trains and employs previously incarcerated and formerly gang-involved people. The skills they gain on the job are applicable to a variety of careers in the information economy.

Chris Zwicke, CEO of Homeboy Electronics Recycling, emphasizes the importance of community partnerships and says “We look at the ‘problem’ of e-waste as an opportunity to create quality jobs for people who really need them. Not only do we make sure to keep electronics out of landfills, where toxic materials can pollute our soil, water, and air, but we also refurbish computers and other electronics, increasing the supply of affordable IT equipment in our community. This partnership between Homeboy and Culver City makes a truly positive local impact.”

For additional information, please visit the Homeboy Recycling website, send Homeboy Recycling an e-mail to info@homeboyrecycling.com, or call (323) 222-3322.

About Homeboy Industries

Homeboy Industries is the largest gang rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world. For over 30 years, they have stood as a beacon of hope to provide training and support to formerly gang-involved and previously incarcerated individuals, allowing them to redirect their lives and become contributing members of the community.

Submitted by the City of Culver City Resources

