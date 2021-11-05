150,000 Square-Foot Office Planned for Downtown Culver City

Watseka Avenue development slated for completion in 2024

By Dolores Quintana

Another office building development is shaping up in Downtown Culver City.

This new development is at 3817-3855 Watseka Avenue and the building will be four stories and include a whopping 150,000 square feet of office space with a subterranean parking garage that boasts three levels and 546 parking spaces.

The architectural company Gensler is designing the building which will have an entirely glass surface on the outside of the building with balconies, sawtooth windows and amenity decks available for those who work there.

Developers LPC West and Clarion Partners intend to break ground in 2022 and complete the building in 2024 when they plan on leasing the entire building to one tenant.