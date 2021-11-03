Australian Finger Limes, also known as “citrus caviar” can be a great addition to holiday cocktails, salads, and more. Learn all about this unique citrus in this video brought to you by The Playground.
“Citrus Caviar” at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
Local Youth Band Gives Back to the Community
November 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
First Day of School was created by the Bundlie Brothers as a way to rock out while supporting causes they...
Save Halloween With The Santa Monica Playhouse
October 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Ready for some spooky season magic? Santa Monica Playhouse presents “Absolutely Halloween” , a fun for all ages sure to...
Pomegranate Season is Here!
October 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we are learning all about Pomegranates from the local vendors. Video brought to...
Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter
October 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...
HULUWEEN’s Immersive Pop Up Event at Santa Monica Pier!
October 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Huluween has created an all ages immersive pop up event for Halloween weekend on the Santa Monica Pier. Video brought...
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Combines Art, Pumpkins, and Community for Fall Family Fun.
October 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch combines pumpkins, art, music, and fun to give you a fun-filled family experience in Culver City....
Fall Family Fun at The Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch
October 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Fall fun at Palisades-Malibu YMCA pumpkin patch, hear from local children on what makes the perfect pumpkin. Video brought to you...
New Vegan Frozen Yogurt Shop Opens on Ocean Park
October 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A new soft serve shop has popped up on the Westside. Yoga-urt offers a new all organic and vegan soft...
Pali High Debuts Fall Musical Avenue Q Live on Stage
October 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Pali high students bring the musical Avenue Q to the stage for a limited time. Video brought to you by...
Sneakertopia Brings the History and Culture of Sneakers to Life
October 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Sneakertopia is the ultimate expression of art and culture for all things sneakers offering a massive in-person experience paired with...
UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes
October 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...
U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA
October 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd....
OP Cafe Closes Its Doors After 40 Years
October 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The OP Cafe on Ocean Park Blvd permanently closed its doors last week, learn more in this video brought to...
Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce
October 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from...
Barn Owl Nesting Box Program Comes to The Westside.
October 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The barn owl nesting box program from Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife is helping these birds create a network of...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
“Citrus Caviar” at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
Australian Finger Limes, also known as "citrus caviar" can be a great addition to holiday cocktails, salads, and more. Learn...Read more
POPULAR
“Citrus Caviar” at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
Australian Finger Limes, also known as "citrus caviar" can be a great addition to holiday cocktails, salads, and more. Learn...Read more