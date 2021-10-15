October 15, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Lindberg Park Project Survey Now Available

Voting takes less than two minutes!  Choose one of two options for a Prop 68 funded project at Lindberg Park:  Outdoor Exercise Area Expansion, OR, Picnic Area Rehabilitation.  The community voting period opened today, Thursday, October 7, and closes at midnight on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Voting Instructions:

  • View each of the plans by selecting the image of the plan.
  • The image contains a link that opens a larger size of the plan in a new window so you can see the detail.
  • Take as long as you want to look at the plans.
  • Once you have decided on your preferred project, vote using one of the buttons at the bottom of page.
  • If you know already which project you want, you can link directly to the survey.
  • Remember to pick only one project.
  • One vote per person, please.
  • If you prefer to vote by telephone, call (310) 253-6668.

To complete the survey in Spanish, change English (United States) to Spanish (Mexico) at the top right of the voting page.  If you need assistance, please email PRCS.  We’re here to help!

City of Culver City

Related Posts
Crime, News

LAPD Shoots Dead Man Holding Family Members At Knifepoint

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

A Los Angeles Police Department officer fatally shot a man holding family members at knifepoint this week during a domestic...

Photo: Facebook (@MRTCD10).
Crime, News

LA City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas Charged With Bribery and Fraud

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

Politician allegedly sought benefits for close Relative in exchange for support of contracts benefiting USC By Sam Catanzaro LA City...

Culver Current at night. Photo: culvercity.org.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Groundbreaking Culver City Mixed Media Sculpture Exhibition Extended

October 13, 2021

Read more
October 13, 2021

A groundbreaking mixed media sculpture created by Los Angeles-based artist Nate Mohler, has been extended for a second year of...

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityBus).
News, Transportation

Construction Begins this Monday for the MOVE Culver City Project

October 12, 2021

Read more
October 12, 2021

Submitted by the City of Culver City On Monday, October 11th and through November 19th, the City’s construction contractor will...

Coco delivery robots in front of Citizen Public Market in Culver City. Photo: Coco (official).
News, Transportation

An Interview with Zach Rash, CEO of Coco Food Robotic Delivery

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

Coco Delivery, is a completely contactless food delivery service that uses human piloted robots to deliver meals from the restaurant...
News, Video

U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd....

A rendering of 3516 Schaefer Street in Culver City. Credit: Redcar Properties.
News, Real Estate

Redcar Properties Building New Offices in Culver City’s Hayden Tract

October 8, 2021

Read more
October 8, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Redcar Properties will be building new offices in the Hayden...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals

October 8, 2021

Read more
October 8, 2021

Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...

Zachary Joseph Horwitz. Photo: Facebook (@salvadormanuel.alvarezceledon)
Crime, News

Beverlywood Actor Pleads Guilty to Massive Ponzi that Falsely Claimed to License Foreign Film Rights to Fund Lifestyle

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

Zachary Joseph Horwit pleads guilty to security frauds By Sam Catanzaro A local actor pleaded guilty has admitted to operating...

Cannabis found in a vehicle involved in a recent crash in Playa del Rey. Photo: California Highway Patrol.
Crime, News, Transportation

Person Faces Charges After 37 Pounds of Marijuana Found in Crashed Vehicle

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

California Highway Patrol investigating September 26 incident  By Sam Catanzaro A suspect faces charges after officers found 37 pounds of...
Crime, News, Transportation

Culver City Police Cracking Down on Vehicle Sideshows

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

CCPD announce additional patrols in response to recent incident By Chad Winthrop Culver City police are increasing patrols to prevent...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino. Photo: Facebook (@JoeBuscaino)
Crime, News

Buscaino Seeks To Ban Bike Chop Shops

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

“Thieves have little or no fear of repercussions of this activity,” Councilmember says By Dolores Quintana  A Los Angeles lawmaker...
News, Video

Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from...

Culver City officials are seeking community input on how to revitalize Lindberg Park. Photo: Facebook.
News

It’s Time for Something New at Lindberg Park!

October 5, 2021

Read more
October 5, 2021

The Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services (PRCS) Commission invites you to join them to view and discuss plans for...
News, Video

Fallen Veterans Outside the West LA VA

October 4, 2021

Read more
October 4, 2021

After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....

