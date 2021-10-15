Lindberg Park Project Survey Now Available

Voting takes less than two minutes! Choose one of two options for a Prop 68 funded project at Lindberg Park: Outdoor Exercise Area Expansion, OR, Picnic Area Rehabilitation. The community voting period opened today, Thursday, October 7, and closes at midnight on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Voting Instructions:

View each of the plans by selecting the image of the plan.

The image contains a link that opens a larger size of the plan in a new window so you can see the detail.

Take as long as you want to look at the plans.

Once you have decided on your preferred project, vote using one of the buttons at the bottom of page.

If you know already which project you want, you can link directly to the survey.

Remember to pick only one project.

project. One vote per person , please.

, please. If you prefer to vote by telephone, call (310) 253-6668.

To complete the survey in Spanish, change English (United States) to Spanish (Mexico) at the top right of the voting page. If you need assistance, please email PRCS. We’re here to help!

City of Culver City