October 13, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Groundbreaking Culver City Mixed Media Sculpture Exhibition Extended

Culver Current at night. Photo: culvercity.org.

A groundbreaking mixed media sculpture created by Los Angeles-based artist Nate Mohler, has been extended for a second year of exhibition.

The stunning interactive “fountain” displays a combination of generative video art on a sculpted cylindrical façade. Culver Current will feature two new shows, the first launched late July 2021 and runs for several months from dusk to 2 AM daily. The second show will launch late 2021. This temporary sculpture installation was built on top of a pre-existing water fountain at the main entrance to the Dale Jones City Hall Courtyard (9770 Culver Blvd.) taking a modern approach to traditional sculptures and fountains as a central place for congregation.

Culver Current’s first new show of 2021 comprises 15 generative composites of manipulated photographs including the Hayden Tract, street views and skylines, and the artist and friends swimming around the sculpture. The artwork defines several values: the current time, water current, and electrical current. It also reflects the city’s transformation into a creative center. The artist’s inspiration was the idea of the fountain as a public gathering place, as he reimagined the inactive water fountain over which the custom thermoformed Corian® shell sits. The 9-foot tall steel frame houses 494 LED panels that illumine the shell.

A complimentary augmented reality (AR) postcard with a digital ribbon-cutting and mini video will be available after August 22 at the sculpture site. The back of the postcard includes information about the free Pixpand app, which will show how to view the moving image on your smartphone.

With support from the Cultural Affairs Commission, the City Council originally approved the Culver Current installation in 2019 as part of a year-long celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the City’s Art in Public Places Program. “Through an innovative use of technology, Culver Current brings us a new way of experiencing the built environment and captures the creative energy that defines Culver City,” says Culver City Mayor Alex Fisch. Funding for Culver Current comes entirely from the Cultural Trust Fund which is paid into by developers.

About the Artist

Nate Mohler is a media artist who works with technology as a paint brush to build fresh and avant-garde experiences through digital art. A 2019 UCLA graduate with a B.A. in Design | Media Arts, he is intrigued with the fusion of conceptual art and technology to support connectivity and social activism with unconventional space and sound. His work focuses on eliciting action and question through digital mediums such as projection mapping, immersive installations, sculpture and video art. Mohler treats each project as an opportunity to evoke emotion, challenge thought, or support social change. 

“Traditional fountains are feats of engineering and art, capturing the force of nature and reflecting the veins of life within a city. I wanted to reimagine what a modern fountain would look like today, with new traditions and technologies. This sculpture is a reflection of the past, a moment in the present, and a discussion of the future,” says Mohler. The concept behind Culver Current is also a nod to German philosopher Jürgen Habermas’s vision that supporting art and activity in public space leads to a more harmonious society.

From the City of Culver City

in Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityBus).
News, Transportation

Construction Begins this Monday for the MOVE Culver City Project

October 12, 2021

Read more
October 12, 2021

Submitted by the City of Culver City On Monday, October 11th and through November 19th, the City’s construction contractor will...
Life and Arts, Video

Sneakertopia Brings the History and Culture of Sneakers to Life

October 12, 2021

Read more
October 12, 2021

Sneakertopia is the ultimate expression of art and culture for all things sneakers offering a massive in-person experience paired with...

Coco delivery robots in front of Citizen Public Market in Culver City. Photo: Coco (official).
News, Transportation

An Interview with Zach Rash, CEO of Coco Food Robotic Delivery

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

Coco Delivery, is a completely contactless food delivery service that uses human piloted robots to deliver meals from the restaurant...
News, Video

U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd....

A rendering of 3516 Schaefer Street in Culver City. Credit: Redcar Properties.
News, Real Estate

Redcar Properties Building New Offices in Culver City’s Hayden Tract

October 8, 2021

Read more
October 8, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Redcar Properties will be building new offices in the Hayden...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals

October 8, 2021

Read more
October 8, 2021

Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...

Zachary Joseph Horwitz. Photo: Facebook (@salvadormanuel.alvarezceledon)
Crime, News

Beverlywood Actor Pleads Guilty to Massive Ponzi that Falsely Claimed to License Foreign Film Rights to Fund Lifestyle

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

Zachary Joseph Horwit pleads guilty to security frauds By Sam Catanzaro A local actor pleaded guilty has admitted to operating...

Cannabis found in a vehicle involved in a recent crash in Playa del Rey. Photo: California Highway Patrol.
Crime, News, Transportation

Person Faces Charges After 37 Pounds of Marijuana Found in Crashed Vehicle

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

California Highway Patrol investigating September 26 incident  By Sam Catanzaro A suspect faces charges after officers found 37 pounds of...
Crime, News, Transportation

Culver City Police Cracking Down on Vehicle Sideshows

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

CCPD announce additional patrols in response to recent incident By Chad Winthrop Culver City police are increasing patrols to prevent...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino. Photo: Facebook (@JoeBuscaino)
Crime, News

Buscaino Seeks To Ban Bike Chop Shops

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

“Thieves have little or no fear of repercussions of this activity,” Councilmember says By Dolores Quintana  A Los Angeles lawmaker...
News, Video

Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from...
Education, Life and Arts, Upbeat Beat

Ready, Set, Create: Calling All Culver City K-12 Students to Submit Original Art for Annual Reflections

October 5, 2021

Read more
October 5, 2021

From the Culver City Unified School District The 2021-2022 Reflections Arts Contest has begun. This year’s theme is “I WILL...

Culver City officials are seeking community input on how to revitalize Lindberg Park. Photo: Facebook.
News

It’s Time for Something New at Lindberg Park!

October 5, 2021

Read more
October 5, 2021

The Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services (PRCS) Commission invites you to join them to view and discuss plans for...
News, Video

Fallen Veterans Outside the West LA VA

October 4, 2021

Read more
October 4, 2021

After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....
Crime, News

LMU-Area Shooting Caught on Video

October 1, 2021

Read more
October 1, 2021

LAPD investigating September 21 incident By Chad Winthrop Detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR