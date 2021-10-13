Groundbreaking Culver City Mixed Media Sculpture Exhibition Extended

A groundbreaking mixed media sculpture created by Los Angeles-based artist Nate Mohler, has been extended for a second year of exhibition.

The stunning interactive “fountain” displays a combination of generative video art on a sculpted cylindrical façade. Culver Current will feature two new shows, the first launched late July 2021 and runs for several months from dusk to 2 AM daily. The second show will launch late 2021. This temporary sculpture installation was built on top of a pre-existing water fountain at the main entrance to the Dale Jones City Hall Courtyard (9770 Culver Blvd.) taking a modern approach to traditional sculptures and fountains as a central place for congregation.

Culver Current’s first new show of 2021 comprises 15 generative composites of manipulated photographs including the Hayden Tract, street views and skylines, and the artist and friends swimming around the sculpture. The artwork defines several values: the current time, water current, and electrical current. It also reflects the city’s transformation into a creative center. The artist’s inspiration was the idea of the fountain as a public gathering place, as he reimagined the inactive water fountain over which the custom thermoformed Corian® shell sits. The 9-foot tall steel frame houses 494 LED panels that illumine the shell.

A complimentary augmented reality (AR) postcard with a digital ribbon-cutting and mini video will be available after August 22 at the sculpture site. The back of the postcard includes information about the free Pixpand app, which will show how to view the moving image on your smartphone.

With support from the Cultural Affairs Commission, the City Council originally approved the Culver Current installation in 2019 as part of a year-long celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the City’s Art in Public Places Program. “Through an innovative use of technology, Culver Current brings us a new way of experiencing the built environment and captures the creative energy that defines Culver City,” says Culver City Mayor Alex Fisch. Funding for Culver Current comes entirely from the Cultural Trust Fund which is paid into by developers.

About the Artist

Nate Mohler is a media artist who works with technology as a paint brush to build fresh and avant-garde experiences through digital art. A 2019 UCLA graduate with a B.A. in Design | Media Arts, he is intrigued with the fusion of conceptual art and technology to support connectivity and social activism with unconventional space and sound. His work focuses on eliciting action and question through digital mediums such as projection mapping, immersive installations, sculpture and video art. Mohler treats each project as an opportunity to evoke emotion, challenge thought, or support social change.

“Traditional fountains are feats of engineering and art, capturing the force of nature and reflecting the veins of life within a city. I wanted to reimagine what a modern fountain would look like today, with new traditions and technologies. This sculpture is a reflection of the past, a moment in the present, and a discussion of the future,” says Mohler. The concept behind Culver Current is also a nod to German philosopher Jürgen Habermas’s vision that supporting art and activity in public space leads to a more harmonious society.

From the City of Culver City