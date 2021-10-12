Construction Begins this Monday for the MOVE Culver City Project

Submitted by the City of Culver City

On Monday, October 11th and through November 19th, the City’s construction contractor will perform work on the Downtown Corridor (Phase 1) of the MOVE Culver City project.

The following work will be done along Culver Boulevard and Washington Boulevard from Duquesne Avenue to La Cienega Avenue:

Removal of existing striping

Installation of new striping

Installation of bus and bike platforms

Installation of transit and bike signals

Painting asphalt art

Traffic Impacts During Construction

Please expect traffic interruptions and avoid the area if possible. Most of the work will be performed between 8 AM through 5 AM (next day), Monday through Friday. Intermittent weekend work is planned as well.

You may also experience construction noise and dust even though every effort will be made by the City and the Contractor to minimize these inconveniences. Businesses and their access points will remain open during construction. Your patience and cooperation in observing all traffic controls, parking restrictions and traffic control workers will be sincerely appreciated and will help in expediting the construction of the project.

Questions or Concerns?

Call the City of Culver City Transportation Department at (310) 253-6500.

Learn more about the MOVE Culver City Project