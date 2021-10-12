October 12, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Construction Begins this Monday for the MOVE Culver City Project

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityBus).

Submitted by the City of Culver City

On Monday, October 11th and through November 19th, the City’s construction contractor will perform work on the Downtown Corridor (Phase 1) of the MOVE Culver City project. 

The following work will be done along Culver Boulevard and Washington Boulevard from Duquesne Avenue to La Cienega Avenue:

  • Removal of existing striping
  • Installation of new striping
  • Installation of bus and bike platforms
  • Installation of transit and bike signals
  • Painting asphalt art

Traffic Impacts During Construction

Please expect traffic interruptions and avoid the area if possible.  Most of the work will be performed between 8 AM through 5 AM (next day), Monday through Friday.  Intermittent weekend work is planned as well. 

You may also experience construction noise and dust even though every effort will be made by the City and the Contractor to minimize these inconveniences.  Businesses and their access points will remain open during construction.  Your patience and cooperation in observing all traffic controls, parking restrictions and traffic control workers will be sincerely appreciated and will help in expediting the construction of the project. 

Questions or Concerns?

Call the City of Culver City Transportation Department at (310) 253-6500.

Learn more about the MOVE Culver City Project

in News, Transportation
