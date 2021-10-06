October 6, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce

It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from Cirone Farms. Video brought to you by the LA Marathon.

in News, Video
Culver City officials are seeking community input on how to revitalize Lindberg Park. Photo: Facebook.
News

It’s Time for Something New at Lindberg Park!

October 5, 2021

October 5, 2021

The Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services (PRCS) Commission invites you to join them to view and discuss plans for...
Video, Westside Wellness

Barn Owl Nesting Box Program Comes to The Westside.

October 5, 2021

October 5, 2021

The barn owl nesting box program from Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife is helping these birds create a network of...
Video

The Venice Pride Tower Inspires Another Hermosa Beach LGBTQ+ Painting

October 5, 2021

October 5, 2021

Hermosa Beach Pride lifeguard tower inspired by Venice Beach Pride lifeguard tower will remain painted rainbow, learn more in this...
News, Video

Fallen Veterans Outside the West LA VA

October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021

After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....
Education, Video

TwoFoldTutoring Provides Peer To Peer Learning This Fall

October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021

Palisades High School seniors Noah Zaret and Dylan Walsh have created the student focused peer to peer tutoring company TwoFoldTutoring....
Crime, News

LMU-Area Shooting Caught on Video

October 1, 2021

October 1, 2021

LAPD investigating September 21 incident By Chad Winthrop Detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Westside Neighborhood Councils Call for Action on Anti-Camping Ordinance

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2021

WRAC Board passes two motions related to camping in public areas By Dolores Quintana The Westside Regional Alliance of Councils...

Left to right: Kirk Tamaddon, MD, area medical director, chief of staff, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles service area; Lilit Zibari, RN, MSN, senior vice president, area manager, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles service area; Colin Diaz, IOM, president/CEO, Culver City Chamber of Commerce; Jerry Yu, chief operating officer, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles service area. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Westside Wellness

Kaiser Permanente Opens New Target Clinic in Culver City

September 29, 2021

September 29, 2021

Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest integrated health system, and Target Corp. have opened a new Kaiser Permanente-staffed retail health clinic...
Video

Market Report: Artichokes Have My Heart

September 29, 2021

September 29, 2021

Learn how to cook an artichoke in 3 easy steps. Video brought to you by the LA Marathon.
Video, Westside Wellness

Normalize Kindness at La La Land Kind Cafe

September 28, 2021

September 28, 2021

La La La Land Kind Cafe focuses on hiring and mentoring foster youth who have aged out of the foster...
Video

Does the Playground at Palisades Recreation Center Need a Remodel?

September 27, 2021

September 27, 2021

The playground at Palisades Recreation Center is almost 30 years old and currently not ADA compliant for children with disabilities...
Video, Westside Wellness

Canstruction Fights Hunger Through Art

September 27, 2021

September 27, 2021

International hunger relief fundraiser Canstruction makes an appearance at the Westfield Century City mall and we have the highlights. Video...
Video

Local Artist Calls for Public Support to Save Environmental Art Installation from Destruction

September 27, 2021

September 27, 2021

“Twilight and Yearning” an environmental art installation by sculptor Manfred Müller has sat under the pier for over 20 years...
Video

New Protected Bike Lanes on Ocean Ave Working As Intended?

September 27, 2021

September 27, 2021

The Ocean Avenue project by the City of Santa Monica installed the first protected bicycle intersections in Santa Monica hear...
Video

Westside Vehicle Theft Targets Specific Make and Model

September 22, 2021

September 22, 2021

The past month showed a spike in vehicle theft of Kia and Hyundai on the Westside. Learn more in this...

