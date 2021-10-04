After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers. Today we speak with an AMVETS Representative about the unique challenges faced by homeless Veterans camped outside the West Los Angeles VA.
Video brought to you by The Bike Shop Santa Monica.
Fallen Veterans Lay Bare The Homeless Crisis Outside the West LA Veterans Affairs Campus.
TwoFoldTutoring Provides Peer To Peer Learning This Fall
October 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Palisades High School seniors Noah Zaret and Dylan Walsh have created the student focused peer to peer tutoring company TwoFoldTutoring....
LMU-Area Shooting Caught on Video
October 1, 2021 Staff Report
LAPD investigating September 21 incident By Chad Winthrop Detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that...
Westside Neighborhood Councils Call for Action on Anti-Camping Ordinance
September 30, 2021 Staff Report
WRAC Board passes two motions related to camping in public areas By Dolores Quintana The Westside Regional Alliance of Councils...
Kaiser Permanente Opens New Target Clinic in Culver City
September 29, 2021 Staff Report
Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest integrated health system, and Target Corp. have opened a new Kaiser Permanente-staffed retail health clinic...
Market Report: Artichokes Have My Heart
September 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn how to cook an artichoke in 3 easy steps. Video brought to you by the LA Marathon.
Normalize Kindness at La La Land Kind Cafe
September 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
La La La Land Kind Cafe focuses on hiring and mentoring foster youth who have aged out of the foster...
Does the Playground at Palisades Recreation Center Need a Remodel?
The playground at Palisades Recreation Center is almost 30 years old and currently not ADA compliant for children with disabilities...
Canstruction Fights Hunger Through Art
International hunger relief fundraiser Canstruction makes an appearance at the Westfield Century City mall and we have the highlights. Video...
Local Artist Calls for Public Support to Save Environmental Art Installation from Destruction
“Twilight and Yearning” an environmental art installation by sculptor Manfred Müller has sat under the pier for over 20 years...
New Protected Bike Lanes on Ocean Ave Working As Intended?
The Ocean Avenue project by the City of Santa Monica installed the first protected bicycle intersections in Santa Monica hear...
Westside Vehicle Theft Targets Specific Make and Model
The past month showed a spike in vehicle theft of Kia and Hyundai on the Westside. Learn more in this...
Local Legends Team Up To Create a Unique Breakfast Brew
Santa Monica Brew Works and GroundWork Coffee have teamed up to create a Golden Mocha Coffee Porter, hear from the...
Market Report: Okra The Misunderstood Veggie
Okra is one yummy veggie and I didn’t know about it until now! Today we learn how to cook Okra...
Recall Bonin Leader’s Home Vandalized After Address Posted on Twitter
September 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD investigating September 16 incident By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Katrina Schmitt, one of the leaders of the Recall...
Pair Charged With Hate Crime For Attack Outside Beverly Grove Sushi Restaurant
September 21, 2021 Staff Report
Two men were charged today for an assault outside a sushi restaurant earlier this year By Chad Winthrop Two men...
