Man Arrested for Shooting at Family’s Vehicle Following Mar Vista Collision

LAPD arrest Victor Manuel Espino

By Sam Catanzaro

Police have arrested a man for shooting at a family following a hit-and-run traffic collision in Mar Vista.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on September 3 around 7:25 p.m., a family of three was driving westbound on Venice Boulevard near Sawtelle Avenue when a black Toyota Tacoma rear-ended the family’s vehicle. The driver failed to stop, identify themselves and render aid, as required by law, and the family followed the Tacoma to the 3700 block of Coolidge Avenue.

“At this point, the Tacoma made a U-turn and the passenger pointed a revolver out of the passenger window and fired two rounds at the family’s vehicle,” the LAPD said in a news release.”

The Tacoma then sped off northbound on Coolidge Avenue, according to police.

LAPD Pacific Division Detectives located video footage that led to identifying Victor Manuel Espino, 22, as a suspect. Patrol officers located and arrested Espino.

“A follow-up was conducted at Espino’s home where officers recovered a .357 magnum revolver believed to have been used in the shooting,” the LAPD said.

This week the LAPD submitted this case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review and felony filing consideration.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Information Center, police arrested Espino on September 11 and then released him on September 15. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 13.