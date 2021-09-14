September 14, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Vaccine and Mask Mandates for Santa Monica College In-Person Classes this Fall

As Santa Monica College returns for the fall semester new protocols are in place, learn about campus capacity, vaccine and mask mandates, and what to expect when visiting campus in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

in Education, News, Video
Video

Fairmont Miramar Suing Insurance Companies For Unpaid Covid Business Losses

September 14, 2021

September 14, 2021

The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica is suing multiple insurance companies for allegedly breaching insurance contracts that...
Video, Westside Wellness

Heroes Golf Course Supports Veterans Through Play

September 14, 2021

September 14, 2021

Heroes Golf Course is Dedicated to Helping Veterans Recover from Illness and Successfully Assimilate Back into Society all while providing...
Education, Video, Westside Wellness

Students Helping Students Level Up Their Education Resources

September 14, 2021

September 14, 2021

Level Up LA is a Westside based organization started by high school students at Pali High to help provide essential...

Wendy Galdamez Palma (top left) and her family. Photo: GoFundMe
Crime, News

Mother Cradling 3-Year-Old Killed in Playa Del Rey Hit-and-Run

September 13, 2021

September 13, 2021

LAPD searching for suspect in connection to Saturday night incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a suspect wanted...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News

Police Searching for Suspect in Daylight Multi-Stabbing

September 13, 2021

September 13, 2021

Multiple victims in Saturday stabbings near Culver City By Chad Winthrop Police are searching for a suspect wanted for stabbing...
Video

Crossing Guard Talks Street Safety as Students Return to Classes

September 13, 2021

September 13, 2021

As students begin the fall semester Safer Routes to School is improving school crosswalks and providing important information for parents...

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityPoliceDepartment).
Crime, News

Culver City Crisis Negotiators Called to De-escalate After Man Floods Trader Joe’s Restroom

September 10, 2021

September 10, 2021

Culver City Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team handles September 7 incident By Sam Catanzaro Crisis negotiators responded to a Culver...
Video

Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Event Happening Now!

September 9, 2021

September 9, 2021

NBC4’s Clear The Shelters Pet Adoption and Donation Drive is happening now through September 19th. Participating shelters are offering reduced...
Crime, News

Westsider Sentenced to Federal Prison for Running Massive Telemarketing Scheme that Targeted Charities

September 8, 2021

September 8, 2021

A West Los Angeles man was sentenced last week to 48 months in federal prison – plus an additional 28...
News

CCHS Class of ’64, Operation USA Donate 250,000 Face Masks to CCUSD

September 8, 2021

September 8, 2021

Culver City Unified School District Richard Walden was watching television when news of the CCUSD vaccination mandate was making news...
Video

Market Report: Nutrition and Flavor Packed Inside An Unusual Fruit

September 8, 2021

September 8, 2021

Passion fruit is a versatile tropical addition for your next smoothie, cocktail, or breakfast treat. Today we learn from the...

George W. Bush. Photo: Courtesy Distinguished Speaker Series.
Local Business Spotlight, News

Distinguished Speaker Series Expands to Long Beach, Celebrates 24 Years of Candid, Relaxed Evenings With Renowned Changemakers

September 7, 2021

September 7, 2021

Series features Former President George W. Bush in September, 24 years after his mother and former First Lady of the...
Video

Westside Local Becomes LAPD’s New Senior Lead Officer

September 7, 2021

September 7, 2021

Westside local and LAPD’s new Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin chats about his life growing up in Venice, his approach...
Video, Westside Wellness

Reimagine Everyday Materials Into Works of Art at ReDiscover’s Fall Camps

September 7, 2021

September 7, 2021

ReDiscover Center is now offering Fall programs focused on education and creative expression within schools and at their 2,500 sf...
Video, Westside Wellness

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty Through the Power of Work

September 7, 2021

September 7, 2021

The Little Market is a mission driven nonprofit organization with the fundamental belief that every person deserves a safe job,...

