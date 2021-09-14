As Santa Monica College returns for the fall semester new protocols are in place, learn about campus capacity, vaccine and mask mandates, and what to expect when visiting campus in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Vaccine and Mask Mandates for Santa Monica College In-Person Classes this Fall
Fairmont Miramar Suing Insurance Companies For Unpaid Covid Business Losses
The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica is suing multiple insurance companies for allegedly breaching insurance contracts that...
Heroes Golf Course Supports Veterans Through Play
Heroes Golf Course is Dedicated to Helping Veterans Recover from Illness and Successfully Assimilate Back into Society all while providing...
Students Helping Students Level Up Their Education Resources
Level Up LA is a Westside based organization started by high school students at Pali High to help provide essential...
Mother Cradling 3-Year-Old Killed in Playa Del Rey Hit-and-Run
September 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD searching for suspect in connection to Saturday night incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a suspect wanted...
Police Searching for Suspect in Daylight Multi-Stabbing
September 13, 2021 Staff Report
Multiple victims in Saturday stabbings near Culver City By Chad Winthrop Police are searching for a suspect wanted for stabbing...
Crossing Guard Talks Street Safety as Students Return to Classes
September 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As students begin the fall semester Safer Routes to School is improving school crosswalks and providing important information for parents...
Culver City Crisis Negotiators Called to De-escalate After Man Floods Trader Joe’s Restroom
September 10, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team handles September 7 incident By Sam Catanzaro Crisis negotiators responded to a Culver...
Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Event Happening Now!
September 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
NBC4’s Clear The Shelters Pet Adoption and Donation Drive is happening now through September 19th. Participating shelters are offering reduced...
Westsider Sentenced to Federal Prison for Running Massive Telemarketing Scheme that Targeted Charities
September 8, 2021 Staff Report
A West Los Angeles man was sentenced last week to 48 months in federal prison – plus an additional 28...
CCHS Class of ’64, Operation USA Donate 250,000 Face Masks to CCUSD
September 8, 2021 Staff Report
Culver City Unified School District Richard Walden was watching television when news of the CCUSD vaccination mandate was making news...
Market Report: Nutrition and Flavor Packed Inside An Unusual Fruit
September 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Passion fruit is a versatile tropical addition for your next smoothie, cocktail, or breakfast treat. Today we learn from the...
Distinguished Speaker Series Expands to Long Beach, Celebrates 24 Years of Candid, Relaxed Evenings With Renowned Changemakers
September 7, 2021 Staff Report
Series features Former President George W. Bush in September, 24 years after his mother and former First Lady of the...
Westside Local Becomes LAPD’s New Senior Lead Officer
Westside local and LAPD’s new Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin chats about his life growing up in Venice, his approach...
Reimagine Everyday Materials Into Works of Art at ReDiscover’s Fall Camps
ReDiscover Center is now offering Fall programs focused on education and creative expression within schools and at their 2,500 sf...
Breaking the Cycle of Poverty Through the Power of Work
The Little Market is a mission driven nonprofit organization with the fundamental belief that every person deserves a safe job,...
