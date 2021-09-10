September 10, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Crisis Negotiators Called to De-escalate After Man Floods Trader Joe’s Restroom

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityPoliceDepartment).

Culver City Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team handles September 7 incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Crisis negotiators responded to a Culver City Trader Joe’s this week to de-escalate a situation in which a man had locked himself into and began flooding the market’s restroom.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on September 7 around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to Trader Joe’s on Slauson Avenue regarding a person who had locked himself in the restroom and was refusing to leave.

“Upon the officers’ arrival, they discovered that the subject had flooded, and was causing damage to the inside of the restroom. Officer attempted to convince the subject to exit but he refused,” CCPD said. “The Culver City Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded and made contact with the subject. After about an hour of negotiation, CNT de-escalated the situation and was able to convince the subject to exit the restroom.”

According to the CCPD, the man was then safely taken into custody and transported to a local area hospital for further evaluation.

in Crime + Courts, News
