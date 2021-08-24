August 24, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Gunshot Victim in Critical Condition Possibly Linked to Reports of Shots Fired in Culver City

Photo: Getty.

Connection between two incidents under investigation

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City police are investigating a possible link between reports of shots fired and a shooting victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in critical condition at a local hospital.

According to the Culver City Police Department, Tuesday morning around 2:45 a.m., officers received a 911 call regarding gun shots heard in the area of Keystone Avenue and Culver Boulevard.

“The reporting party stated that they heard gunshots and observed a male Black subject drop a handgun in the street. Moments later, a dark colored possible Dodge Charger arrived, picked up the subject, and fled the area in an unknown direction,” CCPD said in a press release.

CCPD officers arrived on scene where they located a handgun, several shell casings, and a “significant amount” of blood in the area. Moments later, CCPD Dispatch advised that there was a gunshot victim at a local area hospital. CCPD Officers responded to the hospital and located a subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The subject is in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, according to the CCPD.

“It’s unclear what involvement, if any, the subject had in the shooting. CCPD Detectives are handling this ongoing investigation,” CCPD noted.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Assistant Chief Jason Sims at 310-253-6391 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.

Crime + Courts, Culver City, News
