Four Shot, Two Critically Injured in Shooting Near Wetlands

LAPD investigating Wednesday morning incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Two people were critically injured in a shooting that occurred near the Ballona Wetlands early Wednesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) the incident, which was reported around 5:43 a.m. in the area around Jefferson and Lincoln boulevards, resulted in four people being shot.

Two of the victims were in critical condition at a local hospital as of noon Wednesday, while the other two victims were in stable condition.

LAPD detectives questioned a woman at the scene of the crime, but she was not taken into custody, and it is unknown if she was a suspect or witness.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, police are seeking a female suspect and a second suspect who may have fled the scene in a black car.

It is unclear if the shooting was related to a nearby homeless encampment that earlier this year was the likely source of a fire that burned five acres of the wetlands.