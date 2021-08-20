Culver City Council to Discuss Proposed Opening of the Jackson Ave Entrance to the La Ballona Creek Path

The City Council has scheduled a Special Session to discuss the proposed opening for public use of the gate entrance to the La Ballona Creek Multi-Use Path at the East End of Jackson Avenue in Culver City.

There are currently five La Ballona Creek Multi-Use Path public openings into residential neighborhoods in Culver City. The gate to the Path at the east end of Jackson Avenue is currently closed and used only for maintenance access. Community members throughout Culver City have requested the gate be opened for general public use.

On May 13, 2021, after discussing the issue at previous meetings and receiving community comments in support and against, the Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee requested that the City Council agendize and approve opening for public use the gate entrance to the Path at the east end of Jackson Avenue.

On June 22, 2021, the Mobility, Traffic & Parking Subcommittee discussed the possible opening of the Jackson Avenue gate and received community comments in support and against. The Subcommittee subsequently recommended that the full City Council agendize and approve a pilot opening of the Jackson Avenue gate for public use.

On the agenda for the City Council meeting on August 9, 2021, this item was postponed to the next meeting date. At a Special Session on August 23, 2021 beginning at 5:30 PM, City Council plans to discuss the proposed opening of the gate entrance to the Path at the East End of Jackson Avenue for public use.

Press release from City of Culver City