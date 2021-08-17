August 17, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAPD Investigating Local Homicide

The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a homicide suspect.

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, around 12:29 p.m., Wilshire Area Officers responded to a call of a shooting with a victim down at Melrose Avenue and Genesee Avenue. Upon arrival officers observed an adult male victim down in the street suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered aid.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

Officers learned that there was a dispute between a group of males and females at a shoe raffle in front of a shoe store located in the 7700 block of Melrose Avenue. During the dispute the victim arrived at the location and was shot by the suspect only described as a Hispanic male. The suspect fled from the location northbound on Genesee Avenue in a possible dark sedan.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

in Crime + Courts, Featured, News
Related Posts
Culver City, Education, News

CCUSD Announces Hiring of Five New Elementary School Assistant Principals

August 17, 2021

Read more
August 17, 2021

CCUSD is proud to announce the hiring of Oscar Rodriguez, as Assistant Principal of Culver City High School; David Holley,...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver Police Use Narcan to Save Overdose Victim

August 13, 2021

Read more
August 13, 2021

Culver City police recently used Narcan to save a man who has overdosed on fentanyl. According to the Culver City...

Mother's Beach. Photo: https://beaches.lacounty.gov
News

Ocean Water Use Warning for Marina del Rey Beach

August 13, 2021

Read more
August 13, 2021

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the below...

Dockweiler State Beach. Photo: beaches.lacounty.gov
Featured, News

Report Deems Will Rogers, Dockweiler, Mar Vista and Westchester Homeless Shelters Infeasible

August 13, 2021

Read more
August 13, 2021

City Administrative Officer concludes majority of proposed sites are infeasible for residential use   By Sam Catanzaro Brining homeless shelters to...
News, video

Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared From Venice Boardwalk

August 9, 2021

Read more
August 9, 2021

After six weeks of clean up and outreach by multiple organizations and departments the Venice Beach Boardwalk homeless encampment has...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, News

Police Release Footage of Suspect Wanted for Assault of 17-Year-Old Girl Jogging in Culver City

August 6, 2021

Read more
August 6, 2021

CCPD searching for suspect in connection to July 30 incident By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have released footage showing...
News, video

Will Locals Adhere to the Reinstated Face-Mask Mandate?

August 5, 2021

Read more
August 5, 2021

Wearing a face-mask indoors is once again required regardless of vaccination status, how do locals feel about the new mandate?...
News, video

Tiny Homes for Veterans Pending Approval From VA

August 5, 2021

Read more
August 5, 2021

If approved, tiny homes provided by Safe Huts could bring temporary housing to homeless veterans within the VA safe camping...
News, video

New Street Furniture Program Coming to Bus Stops Across Los Angeles

August 4, 2021

Read more
August 4, 2021

StreetsLA is debuting a new program adding shade, seating, and other amenities to bus stops across Los Angeles. Brought to...
News, video

New Renderings Revealed for Future Multi-Use Building on La Cienega blvd

August 4, 2021

Read more
August 4, 2021

The SHop will be a multifamily housing and office space replacing the self-storage facility on the corner of La Cienega...
News, video

New West LA High-Rise Apartment Building Reaches its Final Height

August 4, 2021

Read more
August 4, 2021

“The Landmark” is the tallest apartment building West of the 405 and the first new high-rise built in the last...

A bahn mi from Skinny Daves. Photo: skinny-daves.com
Dining, Featured, News

New Sandwich Spot Opens From Chef Behind Little Fatty

July 29, 2021

Read more
July 29, 2021

David Kuo opens Skinny Daves By Kerry Slater  The chef behind popular Mar Vista restaurant Little Fatty has opened Skinny...

A rendering of a local supportive housing project in West LA. Credit: Perkins & Will.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Westside Permanent Supportive Housing for Seniors, Veterans Breaks Ground

July 28, 2021

Read more
July 28, 2021

51-story, five story building coming to Santa Monica Boulevard By Chad Winthrop A five story supportive housing project for seniors...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Man Holding Elderly Woman at Knifepoint Killed by Police in Mar Vista

July 27, 2021

Read more
July 27, 2021

Officer-involved shooting occurs on Barry Avenue Monday morning By Sam Catanzaro  A man holding an elderly woman at knifepoint in...

Wayne David Kaplan. Photo: LAPD.
Featured, News

Missing Elderly 76-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Westchester

July 26, 2021

Read more
July 26, 2021

Authorities are searching for a missing 76-year-old man last seen in Westchester. The family of Wayne David Kaplan and the...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR