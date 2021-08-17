LAPD Investigating Local Homicide

The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a homicide suspect.

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, around 12:29 p.m., Wilshire Area Officers responded to a call of a shooting with a victim down at Melrose Avenue and Genesee Avenue. Upon arrival officers observed an adult male victim down in the street suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered aid.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

Officers learned that there was a dispute between a group of males and females at a shoe raffle in front of a shoe store located in the 7700 block of Melrose Avenue. During the dispute the victim arrived at the location and was shot by the suspect only described as a Hispanic male. The suspect fled from the location northbound on Genesee Avenue in a possible dark sedan.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.