Westside Permanent Supportive Housing for Seniors, Veterans Breaks Ground

51-story, five story building coming to Santa Monica Boulevard

By Chad Winthrop

A five story supportive housing project for seniors and veterans recently broke ground in West Los Angeles.

A special groundbreaking ceremony was held on July 6 to celebrate the upcoming construction of a 51-unit, 5-story permanent supportive housing development for seniors and senior veterans who are experiencing homelessness. The development, dubbed 11010 SMB, will provide 50 affordable studio units and one on-site management unit. This pet friendly development will come with a host of amenities including a rooftop deck and security. Comprehensive wraparound services, which are tailored to residents’ needs, will include case management, medical and psychiatric treatment services, client plan development, group meetings, and more. This development site is located at 11010 Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles and adds to the 501(c)(3) nonprofit’s existing portfolio of interim and permanent supportive housing options for those experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County.

The project reflects the Weingart Center’s mission to provide homeless individuals with the basic tools necessary to stabilize their lives, secure income, and break the cycle of homelessness. “The short timeline, from the RFP award to the entitlements to the groundbreaking itself has been a swift process,” states Weingart Center President & CEO, Senator Kevin Murray.

“It’s an exciting process that will provide much needed support and comfort to Seniors and Veterans experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles.” JPMorgan Chase provided financing to Weingart Center Association to support construction. “From its innovative modular design and the plethora of social services, 11010 Santa Monica Boulevard will not only allow residents to get back on their feet, but once again thrive in the community,” said James Vossoughi, Vice President, Community Development Banking, Chase.

“The development is also nearby the West Los Angeles Veterans Administration Medical Center, which can provide support for these residents, some of which will be formerly homeless senior veterans.” “I’m especially proud of this project,”‘ said Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz. “Not only is it the first HHH project to break ground in my district, but it was also the first HHH project approved in the entire City to take on the challenge of substantially reducing per-unit construction costs back down to the $3-400,000 range we promised the voters in 2016. It also targets two high-need at-risk populations – Seniors and Senior Veterans – common among the unhoused in the West Los Angeles area. I’m grateful to all involved for their commitment to making it happen.” Weingart Center Association plans to begin construction on additional permanent supportive housing structures throughout Los Angeles, including a 12-story high-rise at 554-562 S. San Pedro Street, a 19-story high-rise at 555-561 S. Crocker Street, an 18-story high-rise at 600 S. San Pedro Street, and a 6-story development at 7024 S. Broadway Street.