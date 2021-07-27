July 27, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Man Holding Elderly Woman at Knifepoint Killed by Police in Mar Vista

Officer-involved shooting occurs on Barry Avenue Monday morning

By Sam Catanzaro 

A man holding an elderly woman at knifepoint in Mar Vista was killed in an officer-involved shooting. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident took place a little before 6 a.m. on the 3700 block of Barry Avenue after a nearby resident called police to say that they had heard someone screaming in a nearby apartment. 

Officers arrived on the scene to find a man holding an elderly woman at gunpoint. According to the LAPD, an officer-involved shooting then occurred. The man, described by police as only being in his 50s, was shot by LAPD officers and declared dead on the scene. 

The knife was recovered at the scene, according to officials. 

In a press conference, LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar reported that the suspect and the victim were relatives. The exact nature of the relationship has not yet been announced. In addition, Aguilar said the suspect was attempting to force the woman to take him to another location.

The suspect’s name has not been released by police. 

According to the LAPD, the elderly woman was not injured.

in Crime + Courts, Featured, News
Related Posts
Wayne David Kaplan. Photo: LAPD.
Featured, News

Missing Elderly 76-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Westchester

July 26, 2021

Read more
July 26, 2021

Authorities are searching for a missing 76-year-old man last seen in Westchester. The family of Wayne David Kaplan and the...

The scene of a shooting at Media Park in Culver City Thursday morning. Photo: Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division Lieutenant Ensly (Twitter).
Crime + Courts, Culver City, News

Investigation Underway After Man Shot to Death in Culver City Park

July 22, 2021

Read more
July 22, 2021

Unidentified victim found early Thursday morning  By Sam Catanzaro An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to...

Kolby Story who was last seen December 7 in Mar Vista. Photos: LAPD.
Featured, News

Unidentified Skeletal Remains Found in Ballona Wetlands Amid Search for Missing Person

July 19, 2021

Read more
July 19, 2021

Authorities make discovery amid search for Kolby Story this past Friday  By Sam Catanzarto Unidentified skeletal remains were found Friday...

A suspect wanted for two Culver City robberies last week. Photo: CCPD.
Culver City, Featured, News

Two Armed Robberies in Fox Hills Area Committed Possibly the Same Suspect

July 19, 2021

Read more
July 19, 2021

Culver City police search suspect connected to July 12-14 incidents By Chad Winthrop Culver City police say two armed robberies...

Photo: Facebook (@hihocheeseburger)
Dining, Featured, News

HiHo Cheeseburger Opens Marina del Rey Location

July 14, 2021

Read more
July 14, 2021

Popular Wagyu burger spot opens next to sister restaurants KazuNori and Uovo  By Kerry Slater Popular Wagyu burger spot HiHo...

Photo: Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin (Facebook).
Featured, News, Politics

Bonin Petition for Recall Approved for Circulation by City Clerk

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Signature gathering phase now set to begin after Tuesday approval by City Clerk  By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Drunk Driver Kills Pedestrian in Culver City

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Culver City police arrest suspect in connection to July 12 fatal collision By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have arrested...
News, Theater + Film, Things To Do, Upbeat Beat

Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway

July 9, 2021

Read more
July 9, 2021

Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey. Marina Drive-In Movie Nights,...

A group gather following the installation of a rainbow halo at the intersection of Olympic and Overland. Photo: Councilmember Paul Koretz.
Featured, News

Rainbow Halo Installed at Overland and Olympic in Remembrance of Monique Muñoz

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Rancho Park tragedy pays tribute to victim while serving as reminder of the consequences of street racing By Sam Catanzaro...

Photo: Arth Kitchen + Bar (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Modern Indian Restaurant Opens in Heart of Culver City

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Arth Kitchen + Bar open at 9531 Culver Boulevard By Kerry Slater A modern Indian restaurant has come to a...
News, video

Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...

Photo: Getty.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver City Man Ticketed $500 For Jaywalking

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

66-year-old believes he was targeted by the color of his skin. By Toi Creel  A 66-year-old black man was given...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police Released More Footage of Suspect Wanted for Hate Crime

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

CCPD still searching for suspect in connection to June 14 incident By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have released additional...
News

Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Westchester Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices  By Sam Catanzaro A leaked...

Left: Phil Decallejon. Right: Anthony Perez.
Business, Local Business Spotlight, News

Making cents of it all—a local practice’s approach to personalized financial planning in a pandemic

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Financial advisors deliver personalized financial advice to help you achieve your goals, today and tomorrow. But what happens when traditional...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR