Man Holding Elderly Woman at Knifepoint Killed by Police in Mar Vista

Officer-involved shooting occurs on Barry Avenue Monday morning

By Sam Catanzaro

A man holding an elderly woman at knifepoint in Mar Vista was killed in an officer-involved shooting.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident took place a little before 6 a.m. on the 3700 block of Barry Avenue after a nearby resident called police to say that they had heard someone screaming in a nearby apartment.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a man holding an elderly woman at gunpoint. According to the LAPD, an officer-involved shooting then occurred. The man, described by police as only being in his 50s, was shot by LAPD officers and declared dead on the scene.

The knife was recovered at the scene, according to officials.

In a press conference, LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar reported that the suspect and the victim were relatives. The exact nature of the relationship has not yet been announced. In addition, Aguilar said the suspect was attempting to force the woman to take him to another location.

The suspect’s name has not been released by police.

According to the LAPD, the elderly woman was not injured.