Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit

A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

in Edify Tv, Real Estate
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Dining, Edify Tv

Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality

June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Edify Tv, Uncategorized

Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?

June 15, 2021

June 15, 2021

Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...

A rendering of the VIsta Ballona development. Credit: FSY Architects.
Real Estate

Work Continues at 50-Unit Mar Vista Affordable Housing Development

June 11, 2021

June 11, 2021

Vista Ballona development expected to be completed later this year with 50 units of affordable housing  By Toi Creel Wood...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Los Angeles-Culver City Lot

June 11, 2021

June 11, 2021

Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?

June 11, 2021

June 11, 2021

More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Traffic Calming Measures Slated for Fox Hills-Area

June 11, 2021

June 11, 2021

Traffic calming measures are coming to roads in Culver City’s Fox Hills area. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify Tv, Upbeat Beat

Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...

A rendering of a development coming to Palms.
News, Real Estate

24-Unit, Six-Story Development Approved for Palms

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

Regent Street and Dunn Drive development given green light By Toi Creel  A six story, 24-unit apartment building project will...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening

June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021

“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Featured, News, Real Estate

12-Story Westside Senior Housing Proposal Passes Hurdle

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

Belmont Village would bring over 50 units of senior housing to Wilshire Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro An over 50-unit senior...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...

