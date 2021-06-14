Culver City Police Search for Suspect in Assault and Possible Hate Crime Against Asian American

Culver City police are searching for a suspect wanted for the assault and possible hate crime against an Asian American individual.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on June 14 around 1 a.m. officers responded to a call for service regarding an assault that occurred in the 13300 block of Washington Boulevard.

“The victim, who is of Asian American descent, was walking westbound on Washington Blvd, on her way to work, when she was approached by the suspect who asked her for a cigarette. Fearful of the male suspect, the victim told him that she did not have a cigarette and began to walk away. As the victim attempted to walk away, the suspect approached her from behind, yelled a racial slur and hit her on the right side of her head with an unknown object causing her to fall to the ground,” the CCPD said.

After striking the victim, the suspect fled on foot westbound on Washington Boulevard, police say.

As a result of being struck, the victim sustained a severe laceration to her right ear. The Culver City Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local area hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery, officials say.

Anyone with information regarding this attack is asked to call the Culver City Police Department Detective Bureau at (310) 253-6300.

The suspect is described as a White male, around 35 years of age, 5’9, heavy set, light colored hair with possibly balding.