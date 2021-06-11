June 11, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?

More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community Collective.

in Edify Tv, Real Estate
Related Posts
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Traffic Calming Measures Slated for Fox Hills-Area

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Traffic calming measures are coming to roads in Culver City’s Fox Hills area. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify Tv, Upbeat Beat

Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...

A rendering of a development coming to Palms.
News, Real Estate

24-Unit, Six-Story Development Approved for Palms

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

Regent Street and Dunn Drive development given green light By Toi Creel  A six story, 24-unit apartment building project will...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Featured, News, Real Estate

12-Story Westside Senior Housing Proposal Passes Hurdle

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Belmont Village would bring over 50 units of senior housing to Wilshire Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro An over 50-unit senior...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird

May 27, 2021

Read more
May 27, 2021

Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Work Wraps 300-Seat Performing Arts Center

May 23, 2021

Read more
May 23, 2021

Construction is wrapping up on new performing on center with a 300-seat event venue in the Palms-area. The new Glorya...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: A Look at Culver City’s Media Park Revamp

May 23, 2021

Read more
May 23, 2021

Take a look at potential design options to revamp Culver City’s Media Park in this video made possible by Santa...

"homeless agencies appear flummoxed by the rejection rate for permanent housing they’re now able to offer, something only recently available. Did they expect a population plagued by instability and a high component (about 20 percent) of serious mental illness to turn overnight into planners interested in delayed gratification?" writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Oped, Real Estate

Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?

May 23, 2021

Read more
May 23, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete

May 17, 2021

Read more
May 17, 2021

Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
Featured, News, Real Estate

LAHSA Application for Permanent Housing Moves Online

May 14, 2021

Read more
May 14, 2021

Agency consolidates 15 different paper housing applications into one digital application By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR