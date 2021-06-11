More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community Collective.
Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?
Edify TV: Traffic Calming Measures Slated for Fox Hills-Area
Traffic calming measures are coming to roads in Culver City’s Fox Hills area. Learn more in this video made possible...
Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games
After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...
24-Unit, Six-Story Development Approved for Palms
June 4, 2021 Staff Report
Regent Street and Dunn Drive development given green light By Toi Creel A six story, 24-unit apartment building project will...
Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?
A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal
A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
12-Story Westside Senior Housing Proposal Passes Hurdle
June 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Belmont Village would bring over 50 units of senior housing to Wilshire Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro An over 50-unit senior...
Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air
A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Work Wraps 300-Seat Performing Arts Center
May 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Construction is wrapping up on new performing on center with a 300-seat event venue in the Palms-area. The new Glorya...
Edify TV: A Look at Culver City’s Media Park Revamp
Take a look at potential design options to revamp Culver City’s Media Park in this video made possible by Santa...
Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?
By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...
Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?
An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete
Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
LAHSA Application for Permanent Housing Moves Online
May 14, 2021 Staff Report
Agency consolidates 15 different paper housing applications into one digital application By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)...
