Edify TV: Traffic Calming Measures Slated for Fox Hills-Area

‘LA-Style’ Fried Chicken Spot Popping-up in Culver City This Weekend
June 10, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Go Go Bird to be at Citizen Public Market Friday and Saturday By Kerry Slater An “LA-style” fried chicken restaurant...
Food Review: Pizza That Lives up to the Hype
June 8, 2021 Staff Report
Prime Pizza, now on the Westside, serves up a top-notch slice By Kerry Slater A highly anticipated pizza joint recently...
St. Bernard Senior Chloe Jackson Leads the League in Community Service
June 8, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Chloe Jackson has been giving back to her community for as long as she can remember. The St. Bernard High...
Mother’s Beach Lifeguard Tower Painted to Raise Awareness for Autism
June 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LA County Ocean Lifeguard Scott Snyder paints MDR lifeguard tower to support special needs families By Sam Catanzaro A Mother’s...
CCUSD Collecting Chromebooks From Students
June 7, 2021 Westside Today Staff
By Chad Winthrop Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) is collecting all Chromebooks and power supplies that have been distributed...
Culver City Police Release Footage From Burglary in Hopes of ID-ing Suspects
June 7, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Two suspects sought for May 9 incident By Chad Winthrop Culver City police have released security footage from a recent...
Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games
After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...
24-Unit, Six-Story Development Approved for Palms
June 4, 2021 Staff Report
Regent Street and Dunn Drive development given green light By Toi Creel A six story, 24-unit apartment building project will...
Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?
A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Culver City Resident Gets Bikes Back After Police Arrest Serial Burglar
June 3, 2021 Westside Today Staff
CCPD arrest burglar responsible for at least five crimes in area By Chad Winthrop Culver City police have arrested a...
Culver City Council Continue Hero Pay, Outdoor Dining Through Summer
June 3, 2021 Westside Today Staff
By Toi Creel Outdoor dining and hero pay will remain for the near future in Culver City. On May 24th,...
Public School’s Parent Company Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
June 3, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Grill Concepts for files Chapter 11 bankruptcy April 29 By Kerry Slater The parent company behind the Daily Grill and...
Reese-Davidson Project Given Green Light by The Los Angeles Planning Commission
June 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Planning Commission officially signed off on a proposal for The Reese-Davidson project to move forward, learn more...
Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location
June 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...
