Edify TV: Traffic Calming Measures Slated for Fox Hills-Area

Traffic calming measures are coming to roads in Culver City’s Fox Hills area. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

in Edify Tv, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation
Photo: Instagram (@go_go_bird)
Dining, Featured, News

‘LA-Style’ Fried Chicken Spot Popping-up in Culver City This Weekend

June 10, 2021

June 10, 2021

Go Go Bird to be at Citizen Public Market Friday and Saturday By Kerry Slater An “LA-style” fried chicken restaurant...

A sharp looking cheese pizza from Prime Pizza. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured

Food Review: Pizza That Lives up to the Hype

June 8, 2021

June 8, 2021

Prime Pizza, now on the Westside, serves up a top-notch slice By Kerry Slater A highly anticipated pizza joint recently...
Culver City, News, Upbeat Beat

St. Bernard Senior Chloe Jackson Leads the League in Community Service

June 8, 2021

June 8, 2021

Chloe Jackson has been giving back to her community for as long as she can remember. The St. Bernard High...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Mother’s Beach Lifeguard Tower Painted to Raise Awareness for Autism

June 8, 2021

June 8, 2021

LA County Ocean Lifeguard Scott Snyder paints MDR lifeguard tower to support special needs families By Sam Catanzaro A Mother’s...
Education, Featured, News

CCUSD Collecting Chromebooks From Students

June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

By Chad Winthrop Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) is collecting all Chromebooks and power supplies that have been distributed...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police Release Footage From Burglary in Hopes of ID-ing Suspects

June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

Two suspects sought for May 9 incident By Chad Winthrop Culver City police have released security footage from a recent...
Edify Tv, Upbeat Beat

Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...

A rendering of a development coming to Palms.
News, Real Estate

24-Unit, Six-Story Development Approved for Palms

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

Regent Street and Dunn Drive development given green light By Toi Creel  A six story, 24-unit apartment building project will...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...

Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Resident Gets Bikes Back After Police Arrest Serial Burglar

June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021

CCPD arrest burglar responsible for at least five crimes in area By Chad Winthrop Culver City police have arrested a...
Culver City, Featured, News, Politics

Culver City Council Continue Hero Pay, Outdoor Dining Through Summer

June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021

By Toi Creel Outdoor dining and hero pay will remain for the near future in Culver City.  On May 24th,...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening

June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021

“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...

Photo: Public School 310 (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Public School’s Parent Company Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021

Grill Concepts for files Chapter 11 bankruptcy April 29 By Kerry Slater The parent company behind the Daily Grill and...
News, video

Reese-Davidson Project Given Green Light by The Los Angeles Planning Commission

June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021

The Los Angeles Planning Commission officially signed off on a proposal for The Reese-Davidson project to move forward, learn more...
News, video

Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...

