Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?
Culver City Resident Gets Bikes Back After Police Arrest Serial Burglar
June 3, 2021 Westside Today Staff
CCPD arrest burglar responsible for at least five crimes in area By Chad Winthrop Culver City police have arrested a...
Culver City Council Continue Hero Pay, Outdoor Dining Through Summer
June 3, 2021 Westside Today Staff
By Toi Creel Outdoor dining and hero pay will remain for the near future in Culver City. On May 24th,...
Public School’s Parent Company Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
June 3, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Grill Concepts for files Chapter 11 bankruptcy April 29 By Kerry Slater The parent company behind the Daily Grill and...
Reese-Davidson Project Given Green Light by The Los Angeles Planning Commission
June 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Planning Commission officially signed off on a proposal for The Reese-Davidson project to move forward, learn more...
Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location
June 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...
Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal
A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
12-Story Westside Senior Housing Proposal Passes Hurdle
June 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Belmont Village would bring over 50 units of senior housing to Wilshire Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro An over 50-unit senior...
LA City Council Approves Proposal to Study Creating More Westside Shelters
June 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles City Council gives green light to conduct feasibility study By Sam Catanzaro Lawmakers have approved Councilmember Mike Bonin’s...
Manuel Cid Appointed as Culver City Police Chief
June 1, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Interim chief’s role now official By Chad Winthrop Culver City has officially appointed a police chief. During the Culver City...
Two Cargo Handlers at LAX Arrested in Alleged Theft of Gold Bars
June 1, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Two employees of a cargo handling company who worked at Los Angeles International Airport were arrested last week pursuant to...
Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air
A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert
May 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
Culver City Police Seize 2,500 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine Worth $60 Million
May 27, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Submitted by Culver City Police Department Earlier this month, Culver City Police Detectives, along with Detectives from various agencies participating...
