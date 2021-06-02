June 3, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location

An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location, learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

in News, video
Related Posts
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Market Report, video

Market Report: Cherry Season

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

June is one of the best months to buy cherries, learn more about this summer fruit in this video brought...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Featured, News, Real Estate

12-Story Westside Senior Housing Proposal Passes Hurdle

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Belmont Village would bring over 50 units of senior housing to Wilshire Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro An over 50-unit senior...
Featured, News

LA City Council Approves Proposal to Study Creating More Westside Shelters

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Los Angeles City Council gives green light to conduct feasibility study By Sam Catanzaro Lawmakers have approved Councilmember Mike Bonin’s...

Culver City Police Chief Manuel Cid. Photo: CCPD.
Culver City, Featured, News

Manuel Cid Appointed as Culver City Police Chief

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Interim chief’s role now official By Chad Winthrop Culver City has officially appointed a police chief. During the Culver City...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Two Cargo Handlers at LAX Arrested in Alleged Theft of Gold Bars

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Two employees of a cargo handling company who worked at Los Angeles International Airport were arrested last week pursuant to...
video

Metro Purple Line Extension Breaking Ground

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Officials broke ground recently at the future Westwood station of the Metro Purple Line Extension, which will connect Downtown to...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
News, video

“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert

May 28, 2021

Read more
May 28, 2021

LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird

May 27, 2021

Read more
May 27, 2021

Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...

Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Featured, News

Culver City Police Seize 2,500 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine Worth $60 Million

May 27, 2021

Read more
May 27, 2021

Submitted by Culver City Police Department Earlier this month, Culver City Police Detectives, along with Detectives from various agencies participating...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

LAPD Seek White Mercedes Involved in Venice Blvd Hit and Run

May 27, 2021

Read more
May 27, 2021

Victim seriously injured in May 15 incident By Chad Winthrop Police are searching for a driver involved in a Westside...
Market Report, video

Experimenting with Mushrooms?

May 27, 2021

Read more
May 27, 2021

Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...
Upbeat Beat, video

Cocktails For a Cause

May 25, 2021

Read more
May 25, 2021

It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

First Mexican American Monument is Coming to the Westside

May 25, 2021

Read more
May 25, 2021

The Venice Mexican American traquero Moment Committee has received approval from the Venice Neighborhood Council to create the first Mexican...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR