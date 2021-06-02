An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location, learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location
Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal
A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Market Report: Cherry Season
June 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
June is one of the best months to buy cherries, learn more about this summer fruit in this video brought...
12-Story Westside Senior Housing Proposal Passes Hurdle
June 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Belmont Village would bring over 50 units of senior housing to Wilshire Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro An over 50-unit senior...
LA City Council Approves Proposal to Study Creating More Westside Shelters
June 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles City Council gives green light to conduct feasibility study By Sam Catanzaro Lawmakers have approved Councilmember Mike Bonin’s...
Manuel Cid Appointed as Culver City Police Chief
June 1, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Interim chief’s role now official By Chad Winthrop Culver City has officially appointed a police chief. During the Culver City...
Two Cargo Handlers at LAX Arrested in Alleged Theft of Gold Bars
June 1, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Two employees of a cargo handling company who worked at Los Angeles International Airport were arrested last week pursuant to...
Metro Purple Line Extension Breaking Ground
June 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Officials broke ground recently at the future Westwood station of the Metro Purple Line Extension, which will connect Downtown to...
Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air
A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert
May 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
Culver City Police Seize 2,500 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine Worth $60 Million
May 27, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Submitted by Culver City Police Department Earlier this month, Culver City Police Detectives, along with Detectives from various agencies participating...
LAPD Seek White Mercedes Involved in Venice Blvd Hit and Run
May 27, 2021 Staff Report
Victim seriously injured in May 15 incident By Chad Winthrop Police are searching for a driver involved in a Westside...
Experimenting with Mushrooms?
May 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...
Cocktails For a Cause
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...
First Mexican American Monument is Coming to the Westside
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Mexican American traquero Moment Committee has received approval from the Venice Neighborhood Council to create the first Mexican...
